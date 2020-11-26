  1. PolishExpress
PILNE: Rząd ogłosił, które rejony znajdą się w Tier 3, Tier 2 i Tier 1 po zakończeniu drugiego lockdownu w Anglii [GRAFIKA]

Zobacz pełną listę stref lockdownu w Anglii po 2 grudnia.

Fot. Getty

Minister Zdrowia ogłosił szczegóły dotyczące zasad po zakończeniu drugiego lockdownu w Anglii, czyli po 2 grudnia 2020. Które rejony zostaną objęte Tier 1, Tier 2, a które Tier 3?

Minister Zdrowia Matt Hancock ogłosił szczegółowy plan lockdownu, który będzie obowiązywał po 2 grudnia 2020, czyli po zakończeniu ogólnokrajowego drugiego lockdownu w Anglii. Od połowy przyszłego tygodnia Londyn i Liverpool znajdą się w Tier 2. Do Tier 3 wejdą między innymi Birmingham i Manchester. Poniżej zamieszczamy pełną listę rejonów przyporządkowanych do poszczególnych stref lockdownu w Anglii.

 

Które rejony zostaną objęte Tier 1, Tier 2, a które Tier 3?

Pełna lista Tier 1

Po zakończeniu drugiego lockdonu, czyli po 2 grudnia do strefy Tier 1 zaliczone zostają:

Tier 1 South East

  • Isle of Wight

Tier 1 South West

  • Cornwall
  • Isles of Scilly
Najważniejsze różnice w zasadach lockdownu w Anglii między Tier 1, Tier 2 i Tier 3. Grafika: Polish Express

Pełna lista Tier 2

Po 2 grudnia do strefy Tier 2 zaliczone zostają:

Tier 2 North West

  • Cumbria
  • Liverpool City Region
  • Warrington & Cheshire

Tier 2 Yorkshire

  • York
  • North Yorkshire

Tier 2 West Midlands

  • Worcestershire
  • Herefordshire
  • Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin

Tier 2 East Midlands

  • Rutland
  • Northamptonshire

Tier 2 East of England

  • Suffolk
  • Hertfordshire
  • Cambridgeshire, wliczając Peterborough
  • Norfolk
  • Essex, Thurrock & Southend on Sea
  • Bedfordshire & Milton Keynes

Tier 2 London

  • wszystkie 32 dzielnice Londynu
  • City of London

Tier 2 South East

  • East Sussex
  • West Sussex
  • Brighton & Hove
  • Surrey
  • Reading
  • Wokingham
  • Bracknell Forest
  • Windsor & Maidenhead
  • West Berkshire
  • Hampshire, Portsmouth & Southampton
  • Buckinghamshire
  • Oxfordshire

Tier 2 South West

  • South Somerset, Somerset West & Taunton, Mendip & Sedgemoor
  • Bath and North East Somerset
  • Dorset
  • Bournemouth
  • Christchurch
  • Poole
  • Gloucestershire
  • Wiltshire & Swindon
  • Devon

 

Pełna lista Tier 3

Po 2 grudnia do strefy Tier 3 zaliczone zostają:

Tier 3 North East (Tees Valley Combined Authority oraz North East Combined Authority)

  • Hartlepool
  • Middlesbrough
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Redcar & Cleveland
  • Darlington
  • Sunderland
  • South Tyneside
  • Gateshead
  • Newcastle upon Tyne
  • North Tyneside
  • County Durham
  • Northumberland

Tier 3 North West

  • Greater Manchester
  • Lancashire
  • Blackpool
  • Blackburn with Darwen

Tier 3 Yorkshire & The Humber

  • The Humber
  • West Yorkshire
  • South Yorkshire

Tier 3 West Midlands

  • Birmingham & Black Country
  • Staffordshire & Stoke-on-Trent
  • Warwickshire, Coventry & Solihull

Tier 3 East Midlands

  • Derby & Derbyshire
  • Nottingham & Nottinghamshire
  • Leicester & Leicestershire
  • Lincolnshire

Tier 3 South East

  • Slough
  • Kent & Medway

Tier 3 South West

  • Bristol
  • South Gloucestershire
  • North Somerset

 

