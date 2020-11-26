PILNE: Rząd ogłosił, które rejony znajdą się w Tier 3, Tier 2 i Tier 1 po zakończeniu drugiego lockdownu w Anglii [GRAFIKA]

Fot. Getty
Minister Zdrowia ogłosił szczegóły dotyczące zasad po zakończeniu drugiego lockdownu w Anglii, czyli po 2 grudnia 2020. Które rejony zostaną objęte Tier 1, Tier 2, a które Tier 3?
Minister Zdrowia Matt Hancock ogłosił szczegółowy plan lockdownu, który będzie obowiązywał po 2 grudnia 2020, czyli po zakończeniu ogólnokrajowego drugiego lockdownu w Anglii. Od połowy przyszłego tygodnia Londyn i Liverpool znajdą się w Tier 2. Do Tier 3 wejdą między innymi Birmingham i Manchester. Poniżej zamieszczamy pełną listę rejonów przyporządkowanych do poszczególnych stref lockdownu w Anglii.
Pełna lista Tier 1
Po zakończeniu drugiego lockdonu, czyli po 2 grudnia do strefy Tier 1 zaliczone zostają:
Tier 1 South East
- Isle of Wight
Tier 1 South West
- Cornwall
- Isles of Scilly
Pełna lista Tier 2
Po 2 grudnia do strefy Tier 2 zaliczone zostają:
Tier 2 North West
- Cumbria
- Liverpool City Region
- Warrington & Cheshire
Tier 2 Yorkshire
- York
- North Yorkshire
Tier 2 West Midlands
- Worcestershire
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin
Tier 2 East Midlands
- Rutland
- Northamptonshire
Tier 2 East of England
- Suffolk
- Hertfordshire
- Cambridgeshire, wliczając Peterborough
- Norfolk
- Essex, Thurrock & Southend on Sea
- Bedfordshire & Milton Keynes
Tier 2 London
- wszystkie 32 dzielnice Londynu
- City of London
Tier 2 South East
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Brighton & Hove
- Surrey
- Reading
- Wokingham
- Bracknell Forest
- Windsor & Maidenhead
- West Berkshire
- Hampshire, Portsmouth & Southampton
- Buckinghamshire
- Oxfordshire
Tier 2 South West
- South Somerset, Somerset West & Taunton, Mendip & Sedgemoor
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Dorset
- Bournemouth
- Christchurch
- Poole
- Gloucestershire
- Wiltshire & Swindon
- Devon
Pełna lista Tier 3
Po 2 grudnia do strefy Tier 3 zaliczone zostają:
Tier 3 North East (Tees Valley Combined Authority oraz North East Combined Authority)
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Redcar & Cleveland
- Darlington
- Sunderland
- South Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- County Durham
- Northumberland
Tier 3 North West
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
Tier 3 Yorkshire & The Humber
- The Humber
- West Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
Tier 3 West Midlands
- Birmingham & Black Country
- Staffordshire & Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwickshire, Coventry & Solihull
Tier 3 East Midlands
- Derby & Derbyshire
- Nottingham & Nottinghamshire
- Leicester & Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
Tier 3 South East
- Slough
- Kent & Medway
Tier 3 South West
- Bristol
- South Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
