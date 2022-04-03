  1. PolishExpress
Szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii – które są najlepsze, a które najgorsze? Zobacz pełne zestawienie

Szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii – które są najlepsze, a które najgorsze? Zobacz pełne zestawienie

Które szpitale w UK są najlepsze?

Które szpitale w UK są najlepsze?

A Ty jak oceniasz szpital położony najbliżej Twojego miejsca zamieszkania?

Fot. Getty

W ciągu ostatnich dwóch lat szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii znajdowały się na pierwszej linii walki z pandemią Covid-19. To był czas ogromnych wstrząsów, zmian i adaptacji, a poszczególne instytucje medyczne poradziły sobie z tym raz lepiej, a raz gorzej. Teraz „Newsweek” stworzył ranking najlepszych i najgorszych szpitali w UK.  

Z najnowszego badania „Newsweeka” wynika, że najlepiej w UK oceniany jest szpital St Thomas' Hospital w Londynie, a najgorzej -  szpital Derriford Hospital w Plymouth, Devon. Zobacz, gdzie uplasowały się inne, duże szpitale w rankingu popularnego tygodnika. 

1    St Thomas' Hospital                               89.11%    London    
2    University College Hospital                      88.07%    London    
3    Addenbrooke's                                        85.28%    Cambridge    
4    John Radcliffe Hospital                             85.12%    Oxford    
5    St. Bartholomew's Hospital                       83.32%    London    
6    Guy's Hospital                                          83.13%    London    
7    Chelsea and Westminster Hospital             82.85%    London    
8    Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham        82.28%    Birmingham    
9    Freeman Hospital                                     82.22%    Newcastle Upon Tyne    
10    The Royal Victoria Infirmary                    81.48%    Newcastle Upon Tyne    
11    Salford Royal                                          79.23%    Salford    
12    St Richard's Hospital                               78.66%    Chichester    
13    East Surrey Hospital                               78.23%    Redhill    
14    Wythenshawe Hospital                            78.08%    Manchester    
15    King's College Hospital                            77.78%    London    
16    The Royal London Hospital                       77.56%    London    
17    London Bridge Hospital                            77.36%    London    
18    St Mary's Hospital                                    77.14%    London    
19    Worthing Hospital                                     77.10%    Worthing    
20    Leeds General Infirmary                            76.99%    Leeds    
21    Hexham General Hospital                          76.84%    Hexham    
22    Frimley Park Hospital                                76.82%    Camberley    
23    Royal Free Hospital                                   76.72%    London    
24    Northern General Hospital                         76.65%    Sheffield    
25    Bristol Royal Infirmary                              76.49%    Bristol    
26    Royal Derby Hospital                                 76.00%    Derby    
27    Manchester Royal Infirmary                       75.81%    Manchester    
28    Homerton University Hospital                     75.45%    London    
29    BMI The London Independent Hospital        75.42%    London    
30    Glasgow Royal Infirmary                            75.41%    Glasgow    
31    Royal Hallamshire Hospital                         75.28%    Sheffield    
32    Royal Berkshire Hospital                            75.06%    Reading    
33    Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France   75.00%    Edinburgh    
34    Nottingham University Hospitals - Queen's Medical Centre Campus    74.98%    Nottingham    
35    Southampton General Hospital                    74.87%    Southampton    
36    Hammersmith Hospital                               74.78%    London    
37    St Helens Hospital                                     74.56%    St. Helens    
38    The Princess Grace Hospital                        74.34%    London    
39    Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (Wonford)  74.20%    Exeter    
40    St James's Hospital                                    74.20%    Leeds    
41    St George's Hospital                                   74.19%    London    
42    University Hospital Of Wales                        73.92%    Cardiff    
43    Nuffield Health - Leeds Hospital                   73.84%    Leeds    
44    Musgrove Park Hospital                                73.78%    Taunton    
45    Queen Elizabeth University Hospital               73.76%    Glasgow    
46    Tameside General Hospital                            73.70%    Ashton Under Lyne    
47    Kingston Hospital                                         73.62%    Kingston Upon Thames    
48    Stoke Mandeville Hospital                             73.54%    Buckinghamshire    
49    Poole Hospital                                              73.43%    Poole    
50    Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Gateshead            73.39%    Gateshead    
51    Royal Surrey County Hospital                         73.14%    Guildford    
52    The Whittington Hospital                               73.02%    London    
53    Chapel Allerton Hospital                                 72.91%    Leeds    
54    The London Clinic                                         72.81%    London    
55    New Cross Hospital                                       72.78%    Wolverhampton    
56    Southmead Hospital                                     72.74%    Bristol    
57    Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital  72.65%    Cramlington    
58    Whiston Hospital                                          72.50%    Prescot    
59    Glenfield Hospital                                         72.45%    Leicester    
60    Royal United Hospital                                    72.44%    Bath    

 

 

 

61    Harrogate District Hospital    72.44%    Harrogate    
62    King's Mill Hospital    72.40%    Sutton-In-Ashfield    
63    Conquest Hospital    72.29%    St. Leonards-on-Sea    
64    Bupa Cromwell Hospital    72.28%    London    
65    Trafford General Hospital    72.28%    Manchester    
66    Heatherwood Hospital    72.22%    Ascot    
67    Royal Bolton Hospital    72.14%    Bolton    
68    Royal Victoria Hospital    72.09%    Belfast    
69    St John's Hospital    72.07%    Livingston    
70    Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital    71.98%    Basingstoke    
71    Calderdale Royal Hospital    71.89%    Halifax    
72    Nottingham University Hospitals - City Campus    71.87%    Nottingham    
73    University Hospital - Coventry    71.86%    Coventry    
74    Crawley Hospital    71.84%    Crawley    
75    Withington Community Hospital    71.79%    Manchester    
76    Luton and Dunstable Hospital    71.68%    Luton    
77    North Tyneside General Hospital    71.63%    North Shields    
78    Wexham Park Hospital    71.60%    Slough    
79    Clifton Hospital    71.55%    Lytham St. Annes    
80    Golden Jubilee National Hospital    71.40%    Glasgow    
81    Wellington Hospital    71.32%    London    
82    Grantham and District Hospital    71.23%    Grantham    
83    Royal Albert Edward Infirmary    71.13%    Wigan    
84    Charing Cross Hospital    71.09%    London    
85    Burnley General Hospital    71.08%    Burnley    
86    The Alexandra Hospital    71.05%    Cheadle    
87    Southend Hospital    71.03%    Westcliff-on-Sea    
88    Castle Hill Hospital    70.96%    Cottingham    
89    Hospital Of St Cross    70.91%    Rugby    
90    Warwick Hospital    70.83%    Warwick    
91    Bassetlaw Hospital    70.68%    Worksop    
92    Queen Elizabeth Hospital - London    70.67%    London    
93    The York Hospital    70.61%    York    
94    Horton General Hospital    70.52%    Banbury    
95    Northampton General Hospital    70.47%    Northampton    
96    Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital    70.30%    Norwich    
97    James Paget University Hospital    70.24%    Great Yarmouth    
98    Brighton General Hospital    70.19%    Brighton    
99    Princess Royal Hospital    70.18%    Haywards Heath    
100    Eastbourne District General Hospital    70.14%    Eastbourne    
101    The James Cook University Hospital    70.04%    Middlesbrough    
102    Darlington Memorial Hospital    70.02%    Darlington    
103    Newark Hospital    70.00%    Newark    
104    University Hospital Of Hartlepool    69.96%    Hartlepool    
105    West Suffolk Hospital    69.95%    Bury St. Edmunds    
106    Barnsley Hospital    69.94%    Barnsley    
107    Cheltenham General Hospital    69.90%    Cheltenham    
108    City Hospital Birmingham    69.78%    Birmingham    
109    Queen Mary's Hospital    69.77%    London    
110    Chesterfield Royal Hospital    69.77%    Chesterfield    
111    Epsom Hospital    69.75%    Epsom    
112    Broadgreen Hospital    69.69%    Liverpool    
113    University Hospital Of North Durham    69.65%    Durham    
114    Bradford Royal Infirmary    69.60%    Bradford    
115    Darent Valley Hospital    69.48%    Dartford    
116    Royal Hampshire County Hospital    69.42%    Winchester    
117    Leicester Royal Infirmary    69.41%    Leicester    
118    Royal Blackburn Hospital    69.41%    Blackburn    
119    West Middlesex University Hospital    69.39%    Isleworth    
120    South West Acute Hospital    69.32%    Enniskillen    
121    Derriford Hospital    69.30%    Plymouth

 

Marek Piotrowski

Redaktor serwisu

Zapalony wędkarz, miłośnik dobrych kryminałów i filmów science fiction. Chociaż nikt go o to nie podejrzewa – chodzi na lekcje tanga argentyńskiego. Jeśli zapytacie go o jego trzy największe pasje – odpowie: córka Magda, żona Edyta i… dziennikarstwo śledcze. Marek pochodzi ze Śląska, tam studiował historię. Dla czytelników „Polish Express” śledzi historie Polaków na Wyspach, które nierzadko kończą się w… więzieniu.

[email protected]

Chcesz się z nami podzielić czymś, co dzieje się blisko Ciebie? Wyślij nam zdjęcie, film lub informację na: [email protected]

Materiał chroniony prawem autorskim. Kopiowanie i publikowanie wyłącznie za zgodą wydawcy.

