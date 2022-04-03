Szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii – które są najlepsze, a które najgorsze? Zobacz pełne zestawienie

Fot. Getty

W ciągu ostatnich dwóch lat szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii znajdowały się na pierwszej linii walki z pandemią Covid-19. To był czas ogromnych wstrząsów, zmian i adaptacji, a poszczególne instytucje medyczne poradziły sobie z tym raz lepiej, a raz gorzej. Teraz „Newsweek” stworzył ranking najlepszych i najgorszych szpitali w UK.

Z najnowszego badania „Newsweeka” wynika, że najlepiej w UK oceniany jest szpital St Thomas' Hospital w Londynie, a najgorzej - szpital Derriford Hospital w Plymouth, Devon. Zobacz, gdzie uplasowały się inne, duże szpitale w rankingu popularnego tygodnika.

1 St Thomas' Hospital 89.11% London

2 University College Hospital 88.07% London

3 Addenbrooke's 85.28% Cambridge

4 John Radcliffe Hospital 85.12% Oxford

5 St. Bartholomew's Hospital 83.32% London

6 Guy's Hospital 83.13% London

7 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital 82.85% London

8 Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham 82.28% Birmingham

9 Freeman Hospital 82.22% Newcastle Upon Tyne

10 The Royal Victoria Infirmary 81.48% Newcastle Upon Tyne

11 Salford Royal 79.23% Salford

12 St Richard's Hospital 78.66% Chichester

13 East Surrey Hospital 78.23% Redhill

14 Wythenshawe Hospital 78.08% Manchester

15 King's College Hospital 77.78% London

16 The Royal London Hospital 77.56% London

17 London Bridge Hospital 77.36% London

18 St Mary's Hospital 77.14% London

19 Worthing Hospital 77.10% Worthing

20 Leeds General Infirmary 76.99% Leeds

21 Hexham General Hospital 76.84% Hexham

22 Frimley Park Hospital 76.82% Camberley

23 Royal Free Hospital 76.72% London

24 Northern General Hospital 76.65% Sheffield

25 Bristol Royal Infirmary 76.49% Bristol

26 Royal Derby Hospital 76.00% Derby

27 Manchester Royal Infirmary 75.81% Manchester

28 Homerton University Hospital 75.45% London

29 BMI The London Independent Hospital 75.42% London

30 Glasgow Royal Infirmary 75.41% Glasgow

31 Royal Hallamshire Hospital 75.28% Sheffield

32 Royal Berkshire Hospital 75.06% Reading

33 Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France 75.00% Edinburgh

34 Nottingham University Hospitals - Queen's Medical Centre Campus 74.98% Nottingham

35 Southampton General Hospital 74.87% Southampton

36 Hammersmith Hospital 74.78% London

37 St Helens Hospital 74.56% St. Helens

38 The Princess Grace Hospital 74.34% London

39 Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (Wonford) 74.20% Exeter

40 St James's Hospital 74.20% Leeds

41 St George's Hospital 74.19% London

42 University Hospital Of Wales 73.92% Cardiff

43 Nuffield Health - Leeds Hospital 73.84% Leeds

44 Musgrove Park Hospital 73.78% Taunton

45 Queen Elizabeth University Hospital 73.76% Glasgow

46 Tameside General Hospital 73.70% Ashton Under Lyne

47 Kingston Hospital 73.62% Kingston Upon Thames

48 Stoke Mandeville Hospital 73.54% Buckinghamshire

49 Poole Hospital 73.43% Poole

50 Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Gateshead 73.39% Gateshead

51 Royal Surrey County Hospital 73.14% Guildford

52 The Whittington Hospital 73.02% London

53 Chapel Allerton Hospital 72.91% Leeds

54 The London Clinic 72.81% London

55 New Cross Hospital 72.78% Wolverhampton

56 Southmead Hospital 72.74% Bristol

57 Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital 72.65% Cramlington

58 Whiston Hospital 72.50% Prescot

59 Glenfield Hospital 72.45% Leicester

60 Royal United Hospital 72.44% Bath

61 Harrogate District Hospital 72.44% Harrogate

62 King's Mill Hospital 72.40% Sutton-In-Ashfield

63 Conquest Hospital 72.29% St. Leonards-on-Sea

64 Bupa Cromwell Hospital 72.28% London

65 Trafford General Hospital 72.28% Manchester

66 Heatherwood Hospital 72.22% Ascot

67 Royal Bolton Hospital 72.14% Bolton

68 Royal Victoria Hospital 72.09% Belfast

69 St John's Hospital 72.07% Livingston

70 Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital 71.98% Basingstoke

71 Calderdale Royal Hospital 71.89% Halifax

72 Nottingham University Hospitals - City Campus 71.87% Nottingham

73 University Hospital - Coventry 71.86% Coventry

74 Crawley Hospital 71.84% Crawley

75 Withington Community Hospital 71.79% Manchester

76 Luton and Dunstable Hospital 71.68% Luton

77 North Tyneside General Hospital 71.63% North Shields

78 Wexham Park Hospital 71.60% Slough

79 Clifton Hospital 71.55% Lytham St. Annes

80 Golden Jubilee National Hospital 71.40% Glasgow

81 Wellington Hospital 71.32% London

82 Grantham and District Hospital 71.23% Grantham

83 Royal Albert Edward Infirmary 71.13% Wigan

84 Charing Cross Hospital 71.09% London

85 Burnley General Hospital 71.08% Burnley

86 The Alexandra Hospital 71.05% Cheadle

87 Southend Hospital 71.03% Westcliff-on-Sea

88 Castle Hill Hospital 70.96% Cottingham

89 Hospital Of St Cross 70.91% Rugby

90 Warwick Hospital 70.83% Warwick

91 Bassetlaw Hospital 70.68% Worksop

92 Queen Elizabeth Hospital - London 70.67% London

93 The York Hospital 70.61% York

94 Horton General Hospital 70.52% Banbury

95 Northampton General Hospital 70.47% Northampton

96 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital 70.30% Norwich

97 James Paget University Hospital 70.24% Great Yarmouth

98 Brighton General Hospital 70.19% Brighton

99 Princess Royal Hospital 70.18% Haywards Heath

100 Eastbourne District General Hospital 70.14% Eastbourne

101 The James Cook University Hospital 70.04% Middlesbrough

102 Darlington Memorial Hospital 70.02% Darlington

103 Newark Hospital 70.00% Newark

104 University Hospital Of Hartlepool 69.96% Hartlepool

105 West Suffolk Hospital 69.95% Bury St. Edmunds

106 Barnsley Hospital 69.94% Barnsley

107 Cheltenham General Hospital 69.90% Cheltenham

108 City Hospital Birmingham 69.78% Birmingham

109 Queen Mary's Hospital 69.77% London

110 Chesterfield Royal Hospital 69.77% Chesterfield

111 Epsom Hospital 69.75% Epsom

112 Broadgreen Hospital 69.69% Liverpool

113 University Hospital Of North Durham 69.65% Durham

114 Bradford Royal Infirmary 69.60% Bradford

115 Darent Valley Hospital 69.48% Dartford

116 Royal Hampshire County Hospital 69.42% Winchester

117 Leicester Royal Infirmary 69.41% Leicester

118 Royal Blackburn Hospital 69.41% Blackburn

119 West Middlesex University Hospital 69.39% Isleworth

120 South West Acute Hospital 69.32% Enniskillen

121 Derriford Hospital 69.30% Plymouth