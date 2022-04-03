Szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii – które są najlepsze, a które najgorsze? Zobacz pełne zestawienie

Fot. Getty
W ciągu ostatnich dwóch lat szpitale w Wielkiej Brytanii znajdowały się na pierwszej linii walki z pandemią Covid-19. To był czas ogromnych wstrząsów, zmian i adaptacji, a poszczególne instytucje medyczne poradziły sobie z tym raz lepiej, a raz gorzej. Teraz „Newsweek” stworzył ranking najlepszych i najgorszych szpitali w UK.
Z najnowszego badania „Newsweeka” wynika, że najlepiej w UK oceniany jest szpital St Thomas' Hospital w Londynie, a najgorzej - szpital Derriford Hospital w Plymouth, Devon. Zobacz, gdzie uplasowały się inne, duże szpitale w rankingu popularnego tygodnika.
1 St Thomas' Hospital 89.11% London
2 University College Hospital 88.07% London
3 Addenbrooke's 85.28% Cambridge
4 John Radcliffe Hospital 85.12% Oxford
5 St. Bartholomew's Hospital 83.32% London
6 Guy's Hospital 83.13% London
7 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital 82.85% London
8 Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham 82.28% Birmingham
9 Freeman Hospital 82.22% Newcastle Upon Tyne
10 The Royal Victoria Infirmary 81.48% Newcastle Upon Tyne
11 Salford Royal 79.23% Salford
12 St Richard's Hospital 78.66% Chichester
13 East Surrey Hospital 78.23% Redhill
14 Wythenshawe Hospital 78.08% Manchester
15 King's College Hospital 77.78% London
16 The Royal London Hospital 77.56% London
17 London Bridge Hospital 77.36% London
18 St Mary's Hospital 77.14% London
19 Worthing Hospital 77.10% Worthing
20 Leeds General Infirmary 76.99% Leeds
21 Hexham General Hospital 76.84% Hexham
22 Frimley Park Hospital 76.82% Camberley
23 Royal Free Hospital 76.72% London
24 Northern General Hospital 76.65% Sheffield
25 Bristol Royal Infirmary 76.49% Bristol
26 Royal Derby Hospital 76.00% Derby
27 Manchester Royal Infirmary 75.81% Manchester
28 Homerton University Hospital 75.45% London
29 BMI The London Independent Hospital 75.42% London
30 Glasgow Royal Infirmary 75.41% Glasgow
31 Royal Hallamshire Hospital 75.28% Sheffield
32 Royal Berkshire Hospital 75.06% Reading
33 Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France 75.00% Edinburgh
34 Nottingham University Hospitals - Queen's Medical Centre Campus 74.98% Nottingham
35 Southampton General Hospital 74.87% Southampton
36 Hammersmith Hospital 74.78% London
37 St Helens Hospital 74.56% St. Helens
38 The Princess Grace Hospital 74.34% London
39 Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (Wonford) 74.20% Exeter
40 St James's Hospital 74.20% Leeds
41 St George's Hospital 74.19% London
42 University Hospital Of Wales 73.92% Cardiff
43 Nuffield Health - Leeds Hospital 73.84% Leeds
44 Musgrove Park Hospital 73.78% Taunton
45 Queen Elizabeth University Hospital 73.76% Glasgow
46 Tameside General Hospital 73.70% Ashton Under Lyne
47 Kingston Hospital 73.62% Kingston Upon Thames
48 Stoke Mandeville Hospital 73.54% Buckinghamshire
49 Poole Hospital 73.43% Poole
50 Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Gateshead 73.39% Gateshead
51 Royal Surrey County Hospital 73.14% Guildford
52 The Whittington Hospital 73.02% London
53 Chapel Allerton Hospital 72.91% Leeds
54 The London Clinic 72.81% London
55 New Cross Hospital 72.78% Wolverhampton
56 Southmead Hospital 72.74% Bristol
57 Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital 72.65% Cramlington
58 Whiston Hospital 72.50% Prescot
59 Glenfield Hospital 72.45% Leicester
60 Royal United Hospital 72.44% Bath
61 Harrogate District Hospital 72.44% Harrogate
62 King's Mill Hospital 72.40% Sutton-In-Ashfield
63 Conquest Hospital 72.29% St. Leonards-on-Sea
64 Bupa Cromwell Hospital 72.28% London
65 Trafford General Hospital 72.28% Manchester
66 Heatherwood Hospital 72.22% Ascot
67 Royal Bolton Hospital 72.14% Bolton
68 Royal Victoria Hospital 72.09% Belfast
69 St John's Hospital 72.07% Livingston
70 Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital 71.98% Basingstoke
71 Calderdale Royal Hospital 71.89% Halifax
72 Nottingham University Hospitals - City Campus 71.87% Nottingham
73 University Hospital - Coventry 71.86% Coventry
74 Crawley Hospital 71.84% Crawley
75 Withington Community Hospital 71.79% Manchester
76 Luton and Dunstable Hospital 71.68% Luton
77 North Tyneside General Hospital 71.63% North Shields
78 Wexham Park Hospital 71.60% Slough
79 Clifton Hospital 71.55% Lytham St. Annes
80 Golden Jubilee National Hospital 71.40% Glasgow
81 Wellington Hospital 71.32% London
82 Grantham and District Hospital 71.23% Grantham
83 Royal Albert Edward Infirmary 71.13% Wigan
84 Charing Cross Hospital 71.09% London
85 Burnley General Hospital 71.08% Burnley
86 The Alexandra Hospital 71.05% Cheadle
87 Southend Hospital 71.03% Westcliff-on-Sea
88 Castle Hill Hospital 70.96% Cottingham
89 Hospital Of St Cross 70.91% Rugby
90 Warwick Hospital 70.83% Warwick
91 Bassetlaw Hospital 70.68% Worksop
92 Queen Elizabeth Hospital - London 70.67% London
93 The York Hospital 70.61% York
94 Horton General Hospital 70.52% Banbury
95 Northampton General Hospital 70.47% Northampton
96 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital 70.30% Norwich
97 James Paget University Hospital 70.24% Great Yarmouth
98 Brighton General Hospital 70.19% Brighton
99 Princess Royal Hospital 70.18% Haywards Heath
100 Eastbourne District General Hospital 70.14% Eastbourne
101 The James Cook University Hospital 70.04% Middlesbrough
102 Darlington Memorial Hospital 70.02% Darlington
103 Newark Hospital 70.00% Newark
104 University Hospital Of Hartlepool 69.96% Hartlepool
105 West Suffolk Hospital 69.95% Bury St. Edmunds
106 Barnsley Hospital 69.94% Barnsley
107 Cheltenham General Hospital 69.90% Cheltenham
108 City Hospital Birmingham 69.78% Birmingham
109 Queen Mary's Hospital 69.77% London
110 Chesterfield Royal Hospital 69.77% Chesterfield
111 Epsom Hospital 69.75% Epsom
112 Broadgreen Hospital 69.69% Liverpool
113 University Hospital Of North Durham 69.65% Durham
114 Bradford Royal Infirmary 69.60% Bradford
115 Darent Valley Hospital 69.48% Dartford
116 Royal Hampshire County Hospital 69.42% Winchester
117 Leicester Royal Infirmary 69.41% Leicester
118 Royal Blackburn Hospital 69.41% Blackburn
119 West Middlesex University Hospital 69.39% Isleworth
120 South West Acute Hospital 69.32% Enniskillen
121 Derriford Hospital 69.30% Plymouth
Redaktor serwisu
Zapalony wędkarz, miłośnik dobrych kryminałów i filmów science fiction. Chociaż nikt go o to nie podejrzewa – chodzi na lekcje tanga argentyńskiego. Jeśli zapytacie go o jego trzy największe pasje – odpowie: córka Magda, żona Edyta i… dziennikarstwo śledcze. Marek pochodzi ze Śląska, tam studiował historię. Dla czytelników „Polish Express” śledzi historie Polaków na Wyspach, które nierzadko kończą się w… więzieniu.