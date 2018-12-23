RANKING PIOSENEK ŚWIĄTECZNYCH. Który z przebojów najbardziej kojarzy się z Bożym Narodzeniem?

Fot. YouTube
Słyszymy je wszędzie – w centrach handlowych, restauracjach, a nawet u fryzjera. Piosenki świąteczne nieodłącznie towarzyszą nam w przygotowaniach do Bożego Narodzenia, umilając nam świąteczną krzątaninę. Dziennik „The Independent” przygotował ranking najlepszych piosenek świątecznych wszech czasów – sprawdźcie, czy zgadzacie się z wyborem dziennikarzy!
Oto 18 najlepszych świątecznych piosenek według dziennikarzy „The Independent”:
18. “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” – John Lennon i Yoko Ono
17. “Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord” – Boney M
16. “2,000 Miles” – The Pretenders
15. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
14. “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” – Dean Martin
13. “Walking in the Air” – The Snowman / Peter Auty
12. “Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy” – David Bowie, Bing Crosby
11. “Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt
10. “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole
9. “I Believe in Father Christmas” – Greg Lake
8. “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams
7. “Stop the Cavalry” – Jona Lewie
6. “Driving Home for Christmas” – Chris Rea
5. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Frank Sinatra
4. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
3. “Last Christmas” – Wham!
2. “Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues
1. “Winter Wonderland” – Bing Crosby