RANKING PIOSENEK ŚWIĄTECZNYCH. Który z przebojów najbardziej kojarzy się z Bożym Narodzeniem?

Fot. YouTube

Słyszymy je wszędzie – w centrach handlowych, restauracjach, a nawet u fryzjera. Piosenki świąteczne nieodłącznie towarzyszą nam w przygotowaniach do Bożego Narodzenia, umilając nam świąteczną krzątaninę. Dziennik „The Independent” przygotował ranking najlepszych piosenek świątecznych wszech czasów – sprawdźcie, czy zgadzacie się z wyborem dziennikarzy!

Oto 18 najlepszych świątecznych piosenek według dziennikarzy „The Independent”:

18. “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” – John Lennon i Yoko Ono



17. “Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord” – Boney M



16. “2,000 Miles” – The Pretenders



15. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee



14. “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” – Dean Martin



13. “Walking in the Air” – The Snowman / Peter Auty



12. “Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy” – David Bowie, Bing Crosby



11. “Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt



10. “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole



9. “I Believe in Father Christmas” – Greg Lake



8. “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams



7. “Stop the Cavalry” – Jona Lewie



6. “Driving Home for Christmas” – Chris Rea



5. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Frank Sinatra



4. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey



3. “Last Christmas” – Wham!



2. “Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues



1. “Winter Wonderland” – Bing Crosby

