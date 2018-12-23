ROZRYWKA

RANKING PIOSENEK ŚWIĄTECZNYCH. Który z przebojów najbardziej kojarzy się z Bożym Narodzeniem?

Polish ExpressPolish Express logo

RANKING PIOSENEK ŚWIĄTECZNYCH. Który z przebojów najbardziej kojarzy się z Bożym Narodzeniem?

Fot. YouTube

Słyszymy je wszędzie – w centrach handlowych, restauracjach, a nawet u fryzjera. Piosenki świąteczne nieodłącznie towarzyszą nam w przygotowaniach do Bożego Narodzenia, umilając nam świąteczną krzątaninę. Dziennik „The Independent” przygotował ranking najlepszych piosenek świątecznych wszech czasów – sprawdźcie, czy zgadzacie się z wyborem dziennikarzy!

 

Oto 18 najlepszych świątecznych piosenek według dziennikarzy „The Independent”:

18. “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” – John Lennon i Yoko Ono


17. “Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord” – Boney M


16. “2,000 Miles” – The Pretenders 


15. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee


14. “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” – Dean Martin


13. “Walking in the Air” – The Snowman / Peter Auty 


12. “Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy” – David Bowie, Bing Crosby 


11. “Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt


10. “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole


9. “I Believe in Father Christmas” – Greg Lake


8. “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams


7. “Stop the Cavalry” – Jona Lewie


6. “Driving Home for Christmas” – Chris Rea


5. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Frank Sinatra 


4. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey


3. “Last Christmas” – Wham!


2. “Fairytale of New York” – The  Pogues


1. “Winter Wonderland” – Bing Crosby 

 

 

 

 

 

Przeczytajcie specjalny numer gazety Polish Express!

Chcesz na bieżąco czytać o wydarzeniach w UK? Pobierz aplikację Polish Express News na Androida i iOS.
Materiał chroniony prawem autorskim. Kopiowanie i publikowanie wyłącznie za zgodą wydawcy.

Podobne artykuły

Hojna mama kupiła swoim dzieciom prezenty świąteczne za... 2 tys. funtów pochodzących z benefitów!

Hojna mama kupiła swoim dzieciom prezenty świąteczne za... 2 tys. funtów pochodzących z benefitów!

Mama szóstki dzieci, Claire Young kupiła swoim dzieciom aż 66 prezentów wartych ponad 2 tys. funtów. Gest godny podziwu, ale pieniądze pochodziły z... benefitów.

Brytyjczycy więcej wydają, niż zarabiają. Dalej spłacają kredyty świąteczne

Brytyjczycy więcej wydają, niż zarabiają. Dalej spłacają kredyty świąteczne

Jak podaje "The Mirror", jeden na pięciu Brytyjczyków nie może poradzić sobie ze spłatą zaciągniętego na Święta Bożego Narodzenia kredytu. Badania pokazują, że taki kredyt bierze każdego roku jedna trzecia...

Czy Święty Mikołaj zawdzięcza swój strój Coca Coli? Co ma Boxing Day do boksu? Rozwiewamy świąteczne wątpliwości!

Czy Święty Mikołaj zawdzięcza swój strój Coca Coli? Co ma Boxing Day do boksu? Rozwiewamy świąteczne wątpliwości!

Boże Narodzenie to święto typowo chrześcijańskie. Tak może się przynajmniej wydawać przed przyjazdem na Wyspy, bo tutaj zimowe tradycje czerpią z niego w równym stopniu co z pogaństwa i komercji. Dlatego...

Stresujące Święta Bożego Narodzenia – aż 65 proc. Polaków ma w tym czasie problem z opanowaniem nerwów

Stresujące Święta Bożego Narodzenia – aż 65 proc. Polaków ma w tym czasie problem z opanowaniem nerwów

Gonitwa w poszukiwaniu idealnych prezentów, długie godziny spędzone w kuchni, czy konieczność zobaczenia się z nie do końca lubianymi członkami rodziny – to właśnie dlatego aż 65 proc. Polaków przyznaje,...

Święta Bożego Narodzenia w Polsce – jest szansa na mróz i śnieg

Święta Bożego Narodzenia w Polsce – jest szansa na mróz i śnieg

Dla wszystkich Polaków, którzy wybierają się w tym roku na Święta Bożego Narodzenia do Polski, mamy dobrą wiadomość – w ostatnim tygodniu grudnia niemal w całym kraju powinien popadać śnieg, a gdzieniegdzie...

Czy święta będą białe? Jakiej pogody możemy spodziewać się w Boże Narodzenie?

Czy święta będą białe? Jakiej pogody możemy spodziewać się w Boże Narodzenie?

Do świąt pozostały jeszcze dwa tygodnie, jednak wielu z was zapewne zastanawia się nad tym, czy w tym roku święta będą białe. Sprawdźmy, co na ten temat mają do powiedzenia synoptycy z Met Office...

SZOK! Największa sieć piekarni w UK zastąpiła Jezusa... zapiekaną kiełbaską!

SZOK! Największa sieć piekarni w UK zastąpiła Jezusa... zapiekaną kiełbaską!

Greggs, największa sieć piekarni w UK, w swoim specjalnym kalendarzu adwentowym w jednej ze scen zastąpiła Jezusa... zapiekaną kiełbaską! Ruch ten spotkał się z olbrzymią krytyką i firma musiała przepraszać...

Myślisz, że “Last Christmas” to największy świąteczny hit? Mylisz się!

Myślisz, że “Last Christmas” to największy świąteczny hit? Mylisz się!

Kto najwięcej zarabia na znanych i lubianych świątecznych piosenkach? Przedstawiamy listę grudniowych hitów, które rokrocznie zapewniają ich wykonawcom najbardziej imponujące zyski.

Życzenia świąteczne od Theresy May: Zjednoczmy się, aby iść naprzód!

Życzenia świąteczne od Theresy May: Zjednoczmy się, aby iść naprzód!

W swoim pierwszym świątecznym wystąpieniu Theresa May zaapelowała do mieszkańców Wielkiej Brytanii o „jedność”, aby kraj mógł iść naprzód. Brytyjska premier oświadczyła, że po referendum w sprawie Brexitu,...

fot.

Pilne: Trująca czekolada w jednej z sieci supermarketów! Sklep apeluje o niespożywanie słodkości

Jedna z najbardziej znanych sieci sklepów w Wielkiej Brytanii wezwała konsumentów do zwracania wyrobów czekoladowych kupionych tuż przed Świętami. Powodem jest skażenie słodkości żrącym elektrolitem z...

PORADNIKI

Filmy

BREXIT

ŻYCIE W UK

PRACA I FINANSE

ROZRYWKA

Newsletter

[[ message ]]

Dziękujemy za zapisanie się do naszego newslettera.

Ta strona używa plików cookie. Kontynuując przeglądanie witryny, wyrażasz zgodę na ich używanie przez nasz serwis. Dodatkowo kiedy odwiedzasz naszą stronę, wstępnie wybrane firmy mogą odczytywać i korzystać z określonych informacji zapisanych na Twoim urządzeniu, aby wyświetlać odpowiednie reklamy bądź spersonalizowane treści. Dowiedz się więcej.OK