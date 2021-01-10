Najbardziej otyłe miasta Wielkiej Brytanii. Jak wyglądają twarde dane?

Otyłość w UK to ogromny problem. Gdzie jest największy?

Fot. Getty

The Department of Health and Social Care poinformował, że pandemia koronawirusa tylko uwypukliła problemy narodu brytyjskiego z otyłością, ponieważ osoby z dużą nadwagą okazały się znacznie bardziej podatne na ciężki przebieg COVID-19. Twarde dane pokazują, gdzie w UK problemy z otyłością są najbardziej rozpowszechnione.

Z informacji przekazanych przez Public Health England wynika, że osoby z nadwagą są trzykrotnie bardziej narażone na śmierć z powodu zakażenia koronawirusem i aż siedmiokrotnie częściej potrzebują sztucznej wentylacji w razie zachorowania na COVID-19. Jak zatem przedstawia się problem otyłości w poszczególnych rejonach UK? Pewien pogląd na ten problem daje nam najnowszy raport NHS za rok 2018/2019, który pokazuje, ile w danym regionie i w danym roku odnotowano przyjęć do szpitala, w których za główny powód wskazano właśnie otyłość. Poniżej przedstawiamy Wam zestawienie miejscowości i regionów z najwyższymi i najniższymi wskaźnikami przyjęć do szpitala z powodu otyłości na 100 000 mieszkańców:

North East – średnio 1 206/100 000

Darlington 892

County Durham 1 230

Gateshead 979

Hartlepool 1 832

Middlesbrough 731

Newcastle upon Tyne 780

North Tyneside 1 343

Northumberland 1 381

Redcar and Cleveland 661

South Tyneside 1 023

Stockton-on-Tees 1 586

Sunderland 1 709

North West - średnio 1 842/100 000

Blackburn with Darwen 2 782

Blackpool 2 387

Bolton 907

Bury 1 278

Cheshire East 1 823

Cheshire West and Chester 1 669

Cumbria 1 299

Halton 1 764

Knowsley 1 510

Lancashire 1 831

Liverpool 1 389

Manchester 2 094

Oldham 1 327

Rochdale 1 429

Salford 2 853

Sefton 1 316

St. Helens 1 443

Stockport 2 560

Tameside 1 135

Trafford 1 905

Warrington 1 288

Wigan 3 318

Wirral 3 804

ZOBACZ TEŻ: Od 1 stycznia 2021 r. WhatsApp przestanie działać na milionach smartfonów z systemami Android i iOS

Yorkshire and the Humber – średnio 1 719/100 000

Barnsley 1 126

Calderdale 1 625

Bradford 2 936

Doncaster 1 731

East Riding of Yorkshire 1 683

Kingston upon Hull, City of 1 272

Kirklees 1 663

Leeds 859

North East Lincolnshire 1 401

North Lincolnshire 972

North Yorkshire 2 034

Rotherham 2 430

Sheffield 1 099

Wakefield 2 356

York 3 321

East Midlands – średnio 2 343/100 000

Derby 2 679

Derbyshire 2 375

Leicester 1 756

Leicestershire 1 861

Lincolnshire 1 567

Northamptonshire 2 959

Nottingham 3 205

Nottinghamshire 2 971

Rutland 1 167

West Midlands – średnio 2 121/100 000

Birmingham 1 514

Coventry 2 814

Dudley 2 210

Herefordshire 1 305

Sandwell 1 465

Shropshire 1 808

Solihull 1 336

Staffordshire 2 595

Stoke-on-Trent 3 154

Telford and Wrekin 2 404

Walsall 2 291

Warwickshire 2 117

Wolverhampton 2 806

Worcestershire 2 308

East of England – średnio 1 361/100 000

Bedford 1 296

Cambridgeshire 1 224

Central Bedfordshire 1 547

Essex 1 010

Hertfordshire 1 543

Luton 2 264

Norfolk 1 522

Peterborough 1 105

Southend-on-Sea 827

Suffolk 1 732

Thurrock 891

Londyn – średnio 1 418/100 000

City of London 919

Barking and Dagenham 1 680

Barnet 926

Bexley 1 407

Brent 2 161

Bromley 1 203

Camden 765

Croydon 1 048

Ealing 2 222

Enfield 1 073

Greenwich 1 331

Hackney 2 470

Hammersmith and Fulham 2 220

Haringey 1 085

Harrow 1 742

Havering 1 293

Hillingdon 1 320

Hounslow 1 269

Islington 1 245

Lambeth 2 606

Lewisham 1 544

Merton 963

Newham 1 771

Redbridge 1 181

Richmond upon Thames 730

Southwark 2 912

Sutton 913

Tower Hamlets 1 640

Waltham Forest 1 363

Wandsworth 1 116

Kensington and Chelsea 1 023

Kingston upon Thames 968

Westminster 1 437

Nie przegap: Polacy zaszczepią się na koronawirusa, jeśli... dostaną za to pieniądze!

South East – średnio 1 176/100 000

Bracknell Forest 793

Brighton and Hove 841

Buckinghamshire 1 206

East Sussex 1 180

Hampshire 1 106

Isle of Wight 1 729

Kent 1 315

Medway 1 819

Milton Keynes 1 503

Oxfordshire 728

Portsmouth 1 469

Reading 588

Windsor and Maidenhead 1 678

Slough 2 857

Southampton 2 506

Surrey 828

West Berkshire 466

West Sussex 1 347

Wokingham 413

South West – średnio 1 687/100 000