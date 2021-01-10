  1. PolishExpress
Najbardziej otyłe miasta Wielkiej Brytanii. Jak wyglądają twarde dane?

Otyłość w UK to ogromny problem. Gdzie jest największy?

Zobacz najnowszy raport NHS

Fot. Getty

The Department of Health and Social Care poinformował, że pandemia koronawirusa tylko uwypukliła problemy narodu brytyjskiego z otyłością, ponieważ osoby z dużą nadwagą okazały się znacznie bardziej podatne na ciężki przebieg COVID-19. Twarde dane pokazują, gdzie w UK problemy z otyłością są najbardziej rozpowszechnione. 

Z informacji przekazanych przez Public Health England wynika, że osoby z nadwagą są trzykrotnie bardziej narażone na śmierć z powodu zakażenia koronawirusem i aż siedmiokrotnie częściej potrzebują sztucznej wentylacji w razie zachorowania na COVID-19. Jak zatem przedstawia się problem otyłości w poszczególnych rejonach UK? Pewien pogląd na ten problem daje nam najnowszy raport NHS za rok 2018/2019, który pokazuje, ile w danym regionie i w danym roku odnotowano przyjęć do szpitala, w których za główny powód wskazano właśnie otyłość. Poniżej przedstawiamy Wam zestawienie miejscowości i regionów z najwyższymi i najniższymi wskaźnikami przyjęć do szpitala z powodu otyłości na 100 000 mieszkańców:

North East – średnio 1 206/100 000

  • Darlington 892
  • County Durham 1 230
  • Gateshead 979
  • Hartlepool 1 832
  • Middlesbrough 731
  • Newcastle upon Tyne 780
  • North Tyneside 1 343
  • Northumberland 1 381
  • Redcar and Cleveland 661
  • South Tyneside 1 023
  • Stockton-on-Tees 1 586
  • Sunderland 1 709

North West - średnio 1 842/100 000

  • Blackburn with Darwen 2 782
  • Blackpool 2 387
  • Bolton 907
  • Bury 1 278
  • Cheshire East 1 823
  • Cheshire West and Chester 1 669
  • Cumbria 1 299
  • Halton 1 764
  • Knowsley 1 510
  • Lancashire 1 831
  • Liverpool 1 389
  • Manchester 2 094
  • Oldham 1 327
  • Rochdale 1 429
  • Salford 2 853
  • Sefton 1 316
  • St. Helens 1 443
  • Stockport 2 560
  • Tameside 1 135
  • Trafford 1 905
  • Warrington 1 288
  • Wigan 3 318
  • Wirral 3 804

Yorkshire and the Humber – średnio 1 719/100 000

  • Barnsley 1 126
  • Calderdale 1 625
  • Bradford 2 936
  • Doncaster 1 731
  • East Riding of Yorkshire 1 683
  • Kingston upon Hull, City of 1 272
  • Kirklees 1 663
  • Leeds 859
  • North East Lincolnshire 1 401
  • North Lincolnshire 972
  • North Yorkshire 2 034
  • Rotherham 2 430
  • Sheffield 1 099
  • Wakefield 2 356
  • York 3 321

East Midlands – średnio 2 343/100 000

  • Derby 2 679
  • Derbyshire 2 375
  • Leicester 1 756
  • Leicestershire 1 861
  • Lincolnshire 1 567
  • Northamptonshire 2 959
  • Nottingham 3 205
  • Nottinghamshire 2 971
  • Rutland 1 167

West Midlands – średnio 2 121/100 000

  • Birmingham 1 514
  • Coventry 2 814
  • Dudley 2 210
  • Herefordshire 1 305
  • Sandwell 1 465
  • Shropshire 1 808
  • Solihull 1 336
  • Staffordshire 2 595
  • Stoke-on-Trent 3 154
  • Telford and Wrekin 2 404
  • Walsall 2 291
  • Warwickshire 2 117
  • Wolverhampton 2 806
  • Worcestershire 2 308

 

 

 

East of England – średnio 1 361/100 000

  • Bedford 1 296
  • Cambridgeshire 1 224
  • Central Bedfordshire 1 547
  • Essex 1 010
  • Hertfordshire 1 543
  • Luton 2 264
  • Norfolk 1 522
  • Peterborough 1 105
  • Southend-on-Sea 827
  • Suffolk 1 732
  • Thurrock 891

Londyn – średnio 1 418/100 000

  • City of London 919
  • Barking and Dagenham 1 680
  • Barnet 926
  • Bexley 1 407
  • Brent 2 161
  • Bromley 1 203
  • Camden 765
  • Croydon 1 048
  • Ealing 2 222
  • Enfield 1 073
  • Greenwich 1 331
  • Hackney 2 470
  • Hammersmith and Fulham 2 220
  • Haringey 1 085
  • Harrow 1 742
  • Havering 1 293
  • Hillingdon 1 320
  • Hounslow 1 269
  • Islington 1 245
  • Lambeth 2 606
  • Lewisham 1 544
  • Merton 963
  • Newham 1 771
  • Redbridge 1 181
  • Richmond upon Thames 730
  • Southwark 2 912
  • Sutton 913
  • Tower Hamlets 1 640
  • Waltham Forest 1 363
  • Wandsworth 1 116
  • Kensington and Chelsea 1 023
  • Kingston upon Thames 968
  • Westminster 1 437

South East – średnio 1 176/100 000

  • Bracknell Forest 793
  • Brighton and Hove 841
  • Buckinghamshire 1 206
  • East Sussex 1 180
  • Hampshire 1 106
  • Isle of Wight 1 729
  • Kent 1 315
  • Medway 1 819
  • Milton Keynes 1 503
  • Oxfordshire 728
  • Portsmouth 1 469
  • Reading 588
  • Windsor and Maidenhead 1 678
  • Slough 2 857
  • Southampton 2 506
  • Surrey 828
  • West Berkshire 466
  • West Sussex 1 347
  • Wokingham 413

South West – średnio 1 687/100 000

  • Bath and North East Somerset 1 258
  • Poole 1 529
  • Bournemouth 2 263
  • Bristol, City of 2 168
  • Cornwall 2 515
  • Devon 924
  • Dorset 1 175
  • Gloucestershire 2 175
  • Isles of Scilly 1 940
  • North Somerset 1 748
  • Plymouth 1 705
  • Somerset 1 537
  • South Gloucestershire 2 233
  • Swindon 1 334
  • Torbay 2 009
  • Wiltshire 1 483
