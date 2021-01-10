Najbardziej otyłe miasta Wielkiej Brytanii. Jak wyglądają twarde dane?

Fot. Getty
The Department of Health and Social Care poinformował, że pandemia koronawirusa tylko uwypukliła problemy narodu brytyjskiego z otyłością, ponieważ osoby z dużą nadwagą okazały się znacznie bardziej podatne na ciężki przebieg COVID-19. Twarde dane pokazują, gdzie w UK problemy z otyłością są najbardziej rozpowszechnione.
Z informacji przekazanych przez Public Health England wynika, że osoby z nadwagą są trzykrotnie bardziej narażone na śmierć z powodu zakażenia koronawirusem i aż siedmiokrotnie częściej potrzebują sztucznej wentylacji w razie zachorowania na COVID-19. Jak zatem przedstawia się problem otyłości w poszczególnych rejonach UK? Pewien pogląd na ten problem daje nam najnowszy raport NHS za rok 2018/2019, który pokazuje, ile w danym regionie i w danym roku odnotowano przyjęć do szpitala, w których za główny powód wskazano właśnie otyłość. Poniżej przedstawiamy Wam zestawienie miejscowości i regionów z najwyższymi i najniższymi wskaźnikami przyjęć do szpitala z powodu otyłości na 100 000 mieszkańców:
North East – średnio 1 206/100 000
- Darlington 892
- County Durham 1 230
- Gateshead 979
- Hartlepool 1 832
- Middlesbrough 731
- Newcastle upon Tyne 780
- North Tyneside 1 343
- Northumberland 1 381
- Redcar and Cleveland 661
- South Tyneside 1 023
- Stockton-on-Tees 1 586
- Sunderland 1 709
North West - średnio 1 842/100 000
- Blackburn with Darwen 2 782
- Blackpool 2 387
- Bolton 907
- Bury 1 278
- Cheshire East 1 823
- Cheshire West and Chester 1 669
- Cumbria 1 299
- Halton 1 764
- Knowsley 1 510
- Lancashire 1 831
- Liverpool 1 389
- Manchester 2 094
- Oldham 1 327
- Rochdale 1 429
- Salford 2 853
- Sefton 1 316
- St. Helens 1 443
- Stockport 2 560
- Tameside 1 135
- Trafford 1 905
- Warrington 1 288
- Wigan 3 318
- Wirral 3 804
Yorkshire and the Humber – średnio 1 719/100 000
- Barnsley 1 126
- Calderdale 1 625
- Bradford 2 936
- Doncaster 1 731
- East Riding of Yorkshire 1 683
- Kingston upon Hull, City of 1 272
- Kirklees 1 663
- Leeds 859
- North East Lincolnshire 1 401
- North Lincolnshire 972
- North Yorkshire 2 034
- Rotherham 2 430
- Sheffield 1 099
- Wakefield 2 356
- York 3 321
East Midlands – średnio 2 343/100 000
- Derby 2 679
- Derbyshire 2 375
- Leicester 1 756
- Leicestershire 1 861
- Lincolnshire 1 567
- Northamptonshire 2 959
- Nottingham 3 205
- Nottinghamshire 2 971
- Rutland 1 167
West Midlands – średnio 2 121/100 000
- Birmingham 1 514
- Coventry 2 814
- Dudley 2 210
- Herefordshire 1 305
- Sandwell 1 465
- Shropshire 1 808
- Solihull 1 336
- Staffordshire 2 595
- Stoke-on-Trent 3 154
- Telford and Wrekin 2 404
- Walsall 2 291
- Warwickshire 2 117
- Wolverhampton 2 806
- Worcestershire 2 308
East of England – średnio 1 361/100 000
- Bedford 1 296
- Cambridgeshire 1 224
- Central Bedfordshire 1 547
- Essex 1 010
- Hertfordshire 1 543
- Luton 2 264
- Norfolk 1 522
- Peterborough 1 105
- Southend-on-Sea 827
- Suffolk 1 732
- Thurrock 891
Londyn – średnio 1 418/100 000
- City of London 919
- Barking and Dagenham 1 680
- Barnet 926
- Bexley 1 407
- Brent 2 161
- Bromley 1 203
- Camden 765
- Croydon 1 048
- Ealing 2 222
- Enfield 1 073
- Greenwich 1 331
- Hackney 2 470
- Hammersmith and Fulham 2 220
- Haringey 1 085
- Harrow 1 742
- Havering 1 293
- Hillingdon 1 320
- Hounslow 1 269
- Islington 1 245
- Lambeth 2 606
- Lewisham 1 544
- Merton 963
- Newham 1 771
- Redbridge 1 181
- Richmond upon Thames 730
- Southwark 2 912
- Sutton 913
- Tower Hamlets 1 640
- Waltham Forest 1 363
- Wandsworth 1 116
- Kensington and Chelsea 1 023
- Kingston upon Thames 968
- Westminster 1 437
South East – średnio 1 176/100 000
- Bracknell Forest 793
- Brighton and Hove 841
- Buckinghamshire 1 206
- East Sussex 1 180
- Hampshire 1 106
- Isle of Wight 1 729
- Kent 1 315
- Medway 1 819
- Milton Keynes 1 503
- Oxfordshire 728
- Portsmouth 1 469
- Reading 588
- Windsor and Maidenhead 1 678
- Slough 2 857
- Southampton 2 506
- Surrey 828
- West Berkshire 466
- West Sussex 1 347
- Wokingham 413
South West – średnio 1 687/100 000
- Bath and North East Somerset 1 258
- Poole 1 529
- Bournemouth 2 263
- Bristol, City of 2 168
- Cornwall 2 515
- Devon 924
- Dorset 1 175
- Gloucestershire 2 175
- Isles of Scilly 1 940
- North Somerset 1 748
- Plymouth 1 705
- Somerset 1 537
- South Gloucestershire 2 233
- Swindon 1 334
- Torbay 2 009
- Wiltshire 1 483