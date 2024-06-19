News The launch of Pick & Go tournaments

customer article

GGPoker Unveils Pick & Go Tournaments: Blending The Thrill Of Sports With Online Poker Players pick their favorite team and experience dynamic tournament buy-ins based on match odds.

GGPoker, the World’s Biggest Poker Room, proudly announces the launch of Pick & Go tournaments, a groundbreaking format that merges the excitement of major sporting events with the exhilaration of online poker.

Pick & Go tournaments coincide with top-tier sporting events, including international football matches. Each tournament features two buy-in options, one for either opponent, with buy-ins adjusted by the live match odds. For instance, players supporting big favorites will have smaller discounts applied to their buy-in than those who select the underdogs.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, any players who registered in support of the losing team will be automatically knocked out of the poker tournament once the sporting event finishes, regardless of their chip stack! The remaining Pick & Go players will then battle it out in a standard No-Limit Hold’em tournament format.

The inaugural Pick & Go tournament kicks off on Friday, June 14, aligning with the highly anticipated Germany vs. Scotland football game. Additional tournaments will run in tandem with the international football matches scheduled over the coming weeks.

“Pick & Go offers players a thrilling dilemma; support the favorites to boost your chances of surviving until the money, or back the underdog for a bargain buy-in,” said Sarne Lightman, Managing Director of GGPoker. “There will be moments when you’ll have to choose between your heart and your head, maybe even buying in and supporting a rival team – with Pick & Go the stakes are high both on and off the tables!”

New players joining GGPoker can enjoy the Welcome Bonus and Honeymoon for Newcomers promotions and automatically join GGPoker’s Fish Buffet loyalty program, which provides regular cash prizes.

