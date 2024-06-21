News Summary of Poland’s Group Stage Matches so Far

Poland’s Euro 2024 campaign has been a thrilling ride, filled with tough challenges and standout moments. The tournament has pushed the team to its limits. Unfortunately, the efforts that the team has invested have not been enough to qualify for the knockout stage. Regardless of that, the performance was very good, and here’s a closer look at how they’ve performed so far.

Performance against Netherlands

Despite missing their top scorer Robert Lewandowski due to a thigh injury, Poland started strong against the Netherlands, with Adam Buksa scoring an early header. The Dutch team, although dominant, struggled to capitalise on their chances. Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo managed to equalise with a deflected shot that surprised goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Throughout the match, the Netherlands created numerous opportunities, but did not manage to score.

Post-break, the Dutch continued to pressure, with Szczesny stopping Denzel Dumfries, and Xavi Simons missing a key shot set up by Gakpo. Just when a draw seemed inevitable, Burnley’s Wout Weghorst, who had just entered the game, scored the decisive goal with a close-range finish. This late goal clinched a victory for the Netherlands, demonstrating their persistence and depth in attacking options even in a tightly contested match.

Performance against Austria

Poland had a tough start as Austria controlled the game and scored early with a header from Trauner. Poland didn’t give up and evened the score when Piatek took advantage of a blocked shot. The game got more intense when Lewandowski came in, hoping to change the game, but Austria kept up their strong play. They scored a sleek second goal, passing the ball quickly to Baumgartner who finished it off smoothly.

Things got tougher for Poland when Sabitzer got fouled by Szczesny, and Arnautovic scored the third goal from a penalty. This loss ended Poland’s chances in the tournament.

Poland’s Next Game with France

The Polish team is all set for their upcoming match against France in Dortmund, with excitement building around Robert Lewandowski’s return to the starting lineup. After only playing as a substitute against Austria, Lewandowski aims to make his last Euros memorable. Unfortunately, Bartosz Salamon might miss the game because of an ankle issue.

France has had a tough tournament, only managing to score one goal, which ironically came from an opponent’s mistake. Although Poland has no chance to advance and is only playing for pride, the match remains significant. If Kylian Mbappe recovers and returns to the field completely, it could lift the French team’s spirits.

France has had a tough tournament, only managing to score one goal, which ironically came from an opponent's mistake. Although Poland has no chance to advance and is only playing for pride, the match remains significant. If Kylian Mbappe recovers and returns to the field completely, it could lift the French team's spirits.