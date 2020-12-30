Aż 75% Anglii znajdzie się w Tier 4 już od północy. Minister Zdrowia ogłosił aktualizację listy rejonów dla poszczególnych stref

Fot. Getty
O północy ze środy na czwartek w kolejnych rejonach Anglii zostaną zaostrzone restrykcje. Zobacz listę stref Tier 3 i Tier 4, która zacznie obowiązywać od 31 stycznia 2020.
Noc przed Sylwestrem, z 30 na 31 grudnia 2020 o północy, miliony mieszkańców Anglii dołączą do Tier 4. Oznacza to, że 3 na 4 mieszkańców Anglii zostanie objętych najsurowszymi restrykcjami, ogłosił Minister Zdrowia Matt Hancock. Zobacz, które dokładnie rejony dołączą do Tier 4, a które do Tier 3.
Restrykcje w Tier 4 i Tier 3 w Anglii
Zgodnie z obowiązującymi zasadami, w strefie Tier 4 muszą być zamknięte między innymi sklepy non-essential, salony kosmetyczne i fryzjerskie. Spotkania z osobami z innych gospodarstw domowych są zabronione. Możliwe są jedynie spotkania w miejscach publicznych na świeżym powietrzu - z osobami, z którymi się mieszka lub z jedną osobą z innego gospodarstwa domowego.
- WIĘCEJ: Restrykcje w Tier 4. Jakie są zasady dotyczące podróży i w jakich przypadkach jest ona możliwa?
Z kolei w Tier 3 spotykanie się z osobami z innych gospodarstw domowych jest zabronione wewnątrz pomieszczeń i w prywatnych ogrodach. W miejscach publicznych obowiązuje zasada szczęściu osób. Otwarte mogą pozostać wszelkie sklepy, siłownie i usługi kosmetyczne i fryzjerskie.
Lista rejonów, które 31 grudnia przechodzą do Tier 3 w Anglii
- Rutland
- Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
- Worcestershire (Bromsgrove, Malvern Hills, Redditch, Worcester, Wychavon, Wyre Forest)
- Herefordshire
- Liverpool City Region (Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, St Helens)
- York & North Yorkshire (Scarborough, Hambleton, Richmondshire, Selby, Craven, Ryedale, Harrogate, City of York)
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Devon, Plymouth, Torbay (East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torridge, West Devon, Plymouth, Torbay)
- Cornwall
- Dorset
- Wiltshire
Lista rejonów, które 31 grudnia przechodzą do Tier 4 w Anglii
- Leicester City
- Leicestershire (Oadby and Wigston, Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, Blaby, Charnwood, North West Leicestershire, Melton)
- Lincolnshire (City of Lincoln, Boston, South Kesteven, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland, East Lindsey)
- Northamptonshire (Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton, South Northamptonshire, Wellingborough)
- Derby and Derbyshire (Derby, Amber Valley, South Derbyshire, Bolsover, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Erewash, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak)
- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire (Gedling, Ashfield, Mansfield, Rushcliffe, Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood, Nottinghamshire, Broxtowe)
- Birmingham and Black Country (Dudley, Birmingham, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton)
- Coventry
- Solihull
- Warwickshire (Rugby, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Warwick, North Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon)
- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent (East Staffordshire, Stafford, South Staffordshire, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, Staffordshire Moorlands, Newcastle under Lyme, Tamworth, Stoke-on-Trent)
- Lancashire (Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Blackpool, Preston, Hyndburn, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Wyre)
- Cheshire and Warrington (Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington)
- Cumbria (Eden, Carlisle, South Lakeland, Barrow-in-Furness, Copeland, Allerdale)
- Greater Manchester (Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan)
- Tees Valley (Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees)
- North East (County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside, Sunderland)
- Gloucestershire (Gloucester, Forest of Dean, Cotswolds, Tewkesbury, Stroud, Cheltenham)
- Somerset Council (Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton, South Somerset)
- Swindon
- Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
- Isle of Wight
- New Forest
Zobacz pełną aktualiną listę rejonów w poszczególnych strefach lockdownu w Anglii: Full list of local restriction tiers by area.