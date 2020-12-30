Aż 75% Anglii znajdzie się w Tier 4 już od północy. Minister Zdrowia ogłosił aktualizację listy rejonów dla poszczególnych stref

Które dokładnie rejony dołączą do Tier 4, a które do Tier 3?

Fot. Getty

O północy ze środy na czwartek w kolejnych rejonach Anglii zostaną zaostrzone restrykcje. Zobacz listę stref Tier 3 i Tier 4, która zacznie obowiązywać od 31 stycznia 2020.

Noc przed Sylwestrem, z 30 na 31 grudnia 2020 o północy, miliony mieszkańców Anglii dołączą do Tier 4. Oznacza to, że 3 na 4 mieszkańców Anglii zostanie objętych najsurowszymi restrykcjami, ogłosił Minister Zdrowia Matt Hancock. Zobacz, które dokładnie rejony dołączą do Tier 4, a które do Tier 3.

Restrykcje w Tier 4 i Tier 3 w Anglii

Zgodnie z obowiązującymi zasadami, w strefie Tier 4 muszą być zamknięte między innymi sklepy non-essential, salony kosmetyczne i fryzjerskie. Spotkania z osobami z innych gospodarstw domowych są zabronione. Możliwe są jedynie spotkania w miejscach publicznych na świeżym powietrzu - z osobami, z którymi się mieszka lub z jedną osobą z innego gospodarstwa domowego.

Z kolei w Tier 3 spotykanie się z osobami z innych gospodarstw domowych jest zabronione wewnątrz pomieszczeń i w prywatnych ogrodach. W miejscach publicznych obowiązuje zasada szczęściu osób. Otwarte mogą pozostać wszelkie sklepy, siłownie i usługi kosmetyczne i fryzjerskie.

Lista rejonów, które 31 grudnia przechodzą do Tier 3 w Anglii

Rutland

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Worcestershire (Bromsgrove, Malvern Hills, Redditch, Worcester, Wychavon, Wyre Forest)

Herefordshire

Liverpool City Region (Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, St Helens)

York & North Yorkshire (Scarborough, Hambleton, Richmondshire, Selby, Craven, Ryedale, Harrogate, City of York)

Bath and North East Somerset

Devon, Plymouth, Torbay (East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torridge, West Devon, Plymouth, Torbay)

Cornwall

Dorset

Wiltshire

Lista rejonów, które 31 grudnia przechodzą do Tier 4 w Anglii

Leicester City

Leicestershire (Oadby and Wigston, Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, Blaby, Charnwood, North West Leicestershire, Melton)

Lincolnshire (City of Lincoln, Boston, South Kesteven, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland, East Lindsey)

Northamptonshire (Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton, South Northamptonshire, Wellingborough)

Derby and Derbyshire (Derby, Amber Valley, South Derbyshire, Bolsover, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Erewash, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak)

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire (Gedling, Ashfield, Mansfield, Rushcliffe, Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood, Nottinghamshire, Broxtowe)

Birmingham and Black Country (Dudley, Birmingham, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton)

Coventry

Solihull

Warwickshire (Rugby, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Warwick, North Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon)

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent (East Staffordshire, Stafford, South Staffordshire, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, Staffordshire Moorlands, Newcastle under Lyme, Tamworth, Stoke-on-Trent)

Lancashire (Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Blackpool, Preston, Hyndburn, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Wyre)

Cheshire and Warrington (Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington)

Cumbria (Eden, Carlisle, South Lakeland, Barrow-in-Furness, Copeland, Allerdale)

Greater Manchester (Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan)

Tees Valley (Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees)

North East (County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside, Sunderland)

Gloucestershire (Gloucester, Forest of Dean, Cotswolds, Tewkesbury, Stroud, Cheltenham)

Somerset Council (Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton, South Somerset)

Swindon

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Isle of Wight

New Forest

Zobacz pełną aktualiną listę rejonów w poszczególnych strefach lockdownu w Anglii: Full list of local restriction tiers by area.