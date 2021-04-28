2 tygodnie po poluzowaniu lockdownu liczba zakażeń w UK wzrosła w ponad połowie miast. Eksperci wciąż ostrzegają przed trzecią falą

Fot. Getty

Poluzowanie lockdownu musiało się wiązać ze wzrostem zakażeń w całej Wielkiej Brytanii. I tak też się stało – najnowsze dane pokazują, że liczba zakażeń w UK wzrosła w ponad połowie miast.

Dwa tygodnie od otwarcia sklepów non-essentials, salonów kosmetycznych i fryzjerskich, a także pubów i restauracji (z możliwością obsługiwania klientów na zewnątrz lokalu), liczba zakażeń w UK wyraźnie wzrosła. Najgorzej sytuacja wygląda w Selby (North Yorkshire), gdzie w ciągu ostatnich 2 tygodni liczba chorych na Covid-19 wzrosła z 51,9 do 110,4 przypadków na 100 000 mieszkańców. Poza tym źle dzieje się także w Cambridge, gdzie liczba chorych wzrosła z 40,1 do 64,1 przypadków na 100 000 mieszkańców, w Chiltern – gdzie odnotowano wzrost z 5,2 do 25 przypadków na 100 000 mieszkańców i w Gravesham – gdzie jeszcze 2 tygodnie temu było 10,3 zachorowań na 100 000 mieszkańców, a teraz jest ich 28,1.

Zakażenia w Wielkiej Brytanii

Poniżej zobaczysz, jak kształtowała się sytuacja epidemiczna w Wielkiej Brytanii w ciągu ostatnich dwóch tygodni. Liczby pokazują kolejno: nowe przypadki w ciągu 7 dni do 23 kwietnia; nowe przypadki (w nawiasie) odnotowane w ciągu 7 dni do 16 kwietnia; nowe przypadki w ciągu 7 dni do 9 kwietnia i nowe przypadki odnotowane w ciągu 7 dni do 2 kwietnia.

Selby, 110.4, (100), 51.9, (47)

Kirklees, 70.5, (310), 61.8, (272)

Doncaster, 66.4, (207), 78.2, (244)

North Lincolnshire, 64.4, (111), 58.6, (101)

Cambridge, 64.1, (80), 40.1, (50)

Wakefield, 56.8, (198), 52.5, (183)

Barnsley, 55.9, (138), 66.8, (165)

Leicester, 55.0, (195), 69.7, (247)

Luton, 54.4, (116), 87.3, (186)

Slough, 53.5, (80), 65.5, (98)

Bradford, 52.1, (281), 71.5, (386)

Rotherham, 52.0, (138), 56.5, (150)

Rugby, 48.7, (53), 31.2, (34)

Corby, 47.1, (34), 49.8, (36)

Northampton, 46.7, (105), 40.5, (91)

Peterborough, 46.5, (94), 53.9, (109)

Manchester, 45.9, (254), 47.6, (263)

Bolton, 45.9, (132), 49.4, (142)

Leeds, 45.5, (361), 46.0, (365)

Kettering, 45.2, (46), 38.3, (39)

Mansfield, 44.8, (49), 53.1, (58)

Sheffield, 44.8, (262), 51.6, (302)

Stoke-on-Trent, 44.5, (114), 38.2, (98)

Craven, 43.8, (25), 31.5, (18)

Fenland, 43.2, (44), 54.0, (55)

Boston, 42.8, (30), 59.9, (42)

Hartlepool, 41.6, (39), 42.7, (40)

Brent, 40.9, (135), 28.5, (94)

Sandwell, 39.3, (129), 36.2, (119)

Bassetlaw, 39.2, (46), 46.8, (55)

Hyndburn, 38.3, (31), 32.1, (26)

Oldham, 37.5, (89), 58.2, (138)

Hounslow, 36.5, (99), 37.2, (101)

Hillingdon, 36.2, (111), 39.8, (122)

Ealing, 35.7, (122), 29.3, (100)

Preston, 35.6, (51), 30.7, (44)

Trafford, 35.4, (84), 30.3, (72)

Salford, 34.8, (90), 31.3, (81)

Blackburn with Darwen, 33.4, (50), 34.1, (51)

Rochdale, 33.3, (74), 42.7, (95)

Southampton, 32.5, (82), 34.8, (88)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 32.4, (49), 19.8, (30)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 32.3, (42), 45.4, (59)

Dacorum, 32.3, (50), 15.5, (24)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 32.2, (110), 39.6, (135)

Westminster, 32.1, (84), 31.0, (81)

Harborough, 32.0, (30), 20.3, (19)

Tower Hamlets, 31.7, (103), 23.7, (77)

Hull, 31.6, (82), 63.5, (165)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 31.3, (58), 30.2, (56)

Chorley, 31.3, (37), 35.5, (42)

Wycombe, 30.9, (54), 29.8, (52)

Kensington and Chelsea, 30.7, (48), 35.2, (55)

Swindon, 30.6, (68), 23.4, (52)

Blaby, 30.5, (31), 27.6, (28)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk, 30.4, (46), 25.8, (39)

Wandsworth, 30.0, (99), 28.5, (94)

Bolsover, 29.8, (24), 14.9, (12)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 29.7, (90), 39.6, (120)

Reading, 29.7, (48), 22.9, (37)

South Holland, 29.5, (28), 46.3, (44)

Burnley, 29.2, (26), 31.5, (28)

Ipswich, 29.2, (40), 32.9, (45)

Harrow, 29.1, (73), 32.3, (81)

Barking and Dagenham, 28.7, (61), 24.9, (53)

Telford and Wrekin, 28.4, (51), 20.0, (36)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 28.3, (32), 20.3, (23)

Pendle, 28.2, (26), 22.8, (21)

Redbridge, 28.2, (86), 33.4, (102)

Gravesham, 28.1, (30), 10.3, (11)

Three Rivers, 27.9, (26), 24.6, (23)

Bury, 27.8, (53), 26.7, (51)

Middlesbrough, 27.7, (39), 31.2, (44)

Stockport, 27.6, (81), 24.5, (72)

Wellingborough, 27.6, (22), 60.2, (48)

Rutland, 27.6, (11), 17.5, (7)

Tameside, 27.4, (62), 35.3, (80)

Birmingham, 27.3, (312), 24.4, (279)

Darlington, 27.2, (29), 28.1, (30)

South Bucks, 27.1, (19), 38.5, (27)

Newark and Sherwood, 27.0, (33), 11.4, (14)

Stockton-on-Tees, 26.9, (53), 23.3, (46)

Newham, 26.3, (93), 36.2, (128)

Wokingham, 26.3, (45), 20.5, (35)

Guildford, 26.2, (39), 26.8, (40)

Great Yarmouth, 26.2, (26), 18.1, (18)

Waverley, 26.1, (33), 9.5, (12)

Thanet, 26.1, (37), 12.7, (18)

Nottingham, 25.8, (86), 32.1, (107)

North East Derbyshire, 25.6, (26), 35.5, (36)

East Suffolk, 25.3, (63), 18.0, (45)

West Lindsey, 25.1, (24), 22.0, (21)

Calderdale, 25.1, (53), 33.1, (70)

Chiltern, 25.0, (24), 5.2, (5)

Walsall, 24.9, (71), 33.6, (96)

Tamworth, 24.8, (19), 24.8, (19)

Merton, 24.7, (51), 25.7, (53)

Runnymede, 24.6, (22), 8.9, (8)

Sedgemoor, 24.4, (30), 17.9, (22)

County Durham, 24.3, (129), 20.6, (109)

Oxford, 24.3, (37), 32.8, (50)

Vale of White Horse, 24.3, (33), 19.9, (27)

Bristol, 24.2, (112), 22.9, (106)

Cherwell, 23.9, (36), 27.2, (41)

Scarborough, 23.9, (26), 20.2, (22)

Watford, 23.8, (23), 41.4, (40)

Wigan, 23.7, (78), 36.2, (119)

Wyre Forest, 23.7, (24), 9.9, (10)

Kingston upon Thames, 23.7, (42), 24.2, (43)

Aylesbury Vale, 23.6, (47), 26.1, (52)

West Suffolk, 23.5, (42), 12.3, (22)

Lincoln, 23.2, (23), 15.1, (15)

Barnet, 23.0, (91), 31.3, (124)

Derby, 22.9, (59), 22.5, (58)

Coventry, 22.9, (85), 27.2, (101)

Herefordshire, 22.8, (44), 13.0, (25)

South Cambridgeshire, 22.6, (36), 18.9, (30)

Camden, 22.6, (61), 15.9, (43)

Epsom and Ewell, 22.3, (18), 16.1, (13)

North Kesteven, 22.2, (26), 9.4, (11)

Mid Suffolk, 22.1, (23), 17.3, (18)

Wolverhampton, 22.0, (58), 27.3, (72)

North East Lincolnshire, 21.9, (35), 32.0, (51)

York, 21.8, (46), 14.2, (30)

Tendring, 21.8, (32), 16.4, (24)

Gloucester, 21.7, (28), 11.6, (15)

Hackney and City of London, 21.7, (63), 18.9, (55)

Hart, 21.6, (21), 15.5, (15)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 21.6, (28), 28.6, (37)

Stevenage, 21.6, (19), 30.7, (27)

Warrington, 21.4, (45), 21.4, (45)

Bedford, 21.4, (37), 19.6, (34)

North Tyneside, 21.2, (44), 18.8, (39)

South Gloucestershire, 21.0, (60), 15.4, (44)

Test Valley, 20.6, (26), 19.8, (25)

Lancaster, 20.5, (30), 17.1, (25)

Solihull, 20.3, (44), 16.2, (35)

North West Leicestershire, 20.3, (21), 29.0, (30)

Tunbridge Wells, 20.2, (24), 16.0, (19)

Southwark, 20.1, (64), 14.7, (47)

Spelthorne, 20.0, (20), 13.0, (13)

Lambeth, 19.9, (65), 17.8, (58)

Dudley, 19.9, (64), 25.8, (83)

South Tyneside, 19.9, (30), 19.9, (30)

Woking, 19.8, (20), 28.8, (29)

Elmbridge, 19.7, (27), 10.2, (14)

Richmond upon Thames, 19.7, (39), 21.2, (42)

Milton Keynes, 19.7, (53), 28.6, (77)

Stafford, 19.7, (27), 8.7, (12)

Rossendale, 19.6, (14), 16.8, (12)

North Somerset, 19.5, (42), 18.6, (40)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 11.5, (10)

Brentwood, 19.5, (15), 18.2, (14)

Croydon, 19.1, (74), 11.6, (45)

Huntingdonshire, 19.1, (34), 20.8, (37)

East Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 22.2, (21)

Sutton, 18.9, (39), 16.0, (33)

Havering, 18.9, (49), 13.9, (36)

Charnwood, 18.8, (35), 37.7, (70)

Eden, 18.8, (10), 7.5, (4)

Waltham Forest, 18.8, (52), 18.4, (51)

Worcester, 18.8, (19), 24.7, (25)

Redditch, 18.8, (16), 15.2, (13)

Sunderland, 18.7, (52), 14.8, (41)

South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 14.0, (15)

Enfield, 18.6, (62), 18.9, (63)

Ashford, 18.5, (24), 11.5, (15)

East Lindsey, 18.3, (26), 17.6, (25)

Mole Valley, 18.3, (16), 8.0, (7)

Lewisham, 18.3, (56), 10.8, (33)

Mid Devon, 18.2, (15), 17.0, (14)

Havant, 18.2, (23), 20.6, (26)

Tandridge, 18.2, (16), 5.7, (5)

Canterbury, 18.1, (30), 28.4, (47)

Greenwich, 18.1, (52), 16.7, (48)

East Hampshire, 18.0, (22), 10.6, (13)

Derbyshire Dales, 18.0, (13), 8.3, (6)

East Cambridgeshire, 17.8, (16), 15.6, (14)

Cotswold, 17.8, (16), 3.3, (3)

Thurrock, 17.8, (31), 9.2, (16)

Dartford, 17.8, (20), 19.5, (22)

Bexley, 17.7, (44), 18.1, (45)

Copeland, 17.6, (12), 10.3, (7)

Melton, 17.6, (9), 35.2, (18)

Oadby and Wigston, 17.5, (10), 29.8, (17)

East Staffordshire, 17.5, (21), 24.2, (29)

West Lancashire, 17.5, (20), 15.7, (18)

Horsham, 17.4, (25), 13.2, (19)

Sefton, 17.4, (48), 20.3, (56)

Mendip, 17.3, (20), 15.6, (18)

Ashfield, 17.2, (22), 15.6, (20)

Hertsmere, 17.2, (18), 20.0, (21)

South Ribble, 17.1, (19), 27.1, (30)

Basingstoke and Deane, 17.0, (30), 11.3, (20)

Cheshire East, 16.9, (65), 17.7, (68)

Brighton and Hove, 16.8, (49), 13.4, (39)

Gateshead, 16.8, (34), 17.3, (35)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 16.8, (9)

Malvern Hills, 16.5, (13), 10.2, (8)

North Hertfordshire, 16.5, (22), 14.2, (19)

North Devon, 16.5, (16), 6.2, (6)

Lewes, 16.5, (17), 9.7, (10)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 16.3, (16), 25.4, (25)

Lichfield, 16.2, (17), 9.5, (10)

South Kesteven, 16.1, (23), 35.1, (50)

Cannock Chase, 15.9, (16), 6.9, (7)

Shropshire, 15.8, (51), 10.8, (35)

Erewash, 15.6, (18), 16.5, (19)

Welwyn Hatfield, 15.4, (19), 24.4, (30)

Medway, 15.4, (43), 12.6, (35)

Gosport, 15.3, (13), 9.4, (8)

North Warwickshire, 15.3, (10), 32.2, (21)

Warwick, 15.3, (22), 7.0, (10)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 11.5, (15)

Gedling, 15.3, (18), 15.3, (18)

Haringey, 15.3, (41), 16.8, (45)

Mid Sussex, 15.2, (23), 16.6, (25)

South Lakeland, 15.2, (16), 26.6, (28)

West Berkshire, 15.1, (24), 9.5, (15)

Daventry, 15.1, (13), 44.2, (38)

South Staffordshire, 15.1, (17), 11.6, (13)

Central Bedfordshire, 14.9, (43), 20.8, (60)

Portsmouth, 14.9, (32), 14.9, (32)

Bracknell Forest, 14.7, (18), 23.7, (29)

Redcar and Cleveland, 14.6, (20), 24.1, (33)

Wirral, 14.5, (47), 11.1, (36)

West Oxfordshire, 14.5, (16), 15.4, (17)

Epping Forest, 14.4, (19), 12.1, (16)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 14.4, (57), 14.7, (58)

Castle Point, 14.4, (13), 15.5, (14)

Northumberland, 14.3, (46), 19.8, (64)

Wealden, 14.2, (23), 9.9, (16)

Crawley, 14.2, (16), 25.8, (29)

Eastleigh, 14.2, (19), 22.5, (30)

Wiltshire, 14.2, (71), 14.2, (71)

Plymouth, 14.1, (37), 7.2, (19)

Chichester, 14.0, (17), 15.7, (19)

Broxtowe, 14.0, (16), 11.4, (13)

High Peak, 14.0, (13), 28.1, (26)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 10.9, (7)

Maidstone, 14.0, (24), 11.6, (20)

Rochford, 13.7, (12), 10.3, (9)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 16.8, (27)

Tewkesbury, 13.7, (13), 6.3, (6)

Tonbridge and Malling, 13.6, (18), 11.4, (15)

Breckland, 13.6, (19), 15.0, (21)

Somerset West and Taunton, 13.5, (21), 10.3, (16)

Chelmsford, 13.5, (24), 14.0, (25)

Rushcliffe, 13.4, (16), 11.7, (14)

Cheshire West and Chester, 13.4, (46), 10.8, (37)

South Oxfordshire, 13.4, (19), 12.7, (18)

North Norfolk, 13.4, (14), 16.2, (17)

Chesterfield, 13.3, (14), 24.8, (26)

New Forest, 13.3, (24), 16.7, (30)

St Helens, 13.3, (24), 14.4, (26)

Sevenoaks, 13.3, (16), 14.9, (18)

Halton, 13.1, (17), 13.1, (17)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 7.7, (9)

Norwich, 12.8, (18), 8.5, (12)

Dover, 12.7, (15), 5.9, (7)

Dorset, 12.7, (48), 11.9, (45)

Knowsley, 12.6, (19), 21.9, (33)

Bath and North East Somerset, 12.4, (24), 9.3, (18)

Surrey Heath, 12.3, (11), 9.0, (8)

East Devon, 12.3, (18), 4.1, (6)

Basildon, 12.3, (23), 14.4, (27)

Liverpool, 12.2, (61), 17.9, (89)

Blackpool, 12.2, (17), 15.1, (21)

Reigate and Banstead, 12.1, (18), 10.8, (16)

South Norfolk, 12.1, (17), 9.9, (14)

Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 11.0, (10)

East Hertfordshire, 12.0, (18), 17.4, (26)

Bromsgrove, 12.0, (12), 8.0, (8)

Southend-on-Sea, 12.0, (22), 14.2, (26)

Winchester, 12.0, (15), 14.4, (18)

Swale, 12.0, (18), 14.0, (21)

Isle of Wight, 12.0, (17), 7.1, (10)

Harrogate, 11.8, (19), 26.1, (42)

Braintree, 11.8, (18), 7.9, (12)

Stroud, 11.7, (14), 12.5, (15)

Rushmoor, 11.6, (11), 15.9, (15)

South Hams, 11.5, (10), 4.6, (4)

Bromley, 11.4, (38), 7.8, (26)

Exeter, 11.4, (15), 12.2, (16)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 14.4, (28)

South Somerset, 11.3, (19), 12.5, (21)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 11.2, (64), 10.8, (62)

Amber Valley, 10.9, (14), 5.5, (7)

Hambleton, 10.9, (10), 7.6, (7)

Babergh, 10.9, (10), 13.0, (12)

Worthing, 10.9, (12), 13.6, (15)

Stratford-on-Avon, 10.8, (14), 13.1, (17)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 9.0, (5)

Islington, 10.7, (26), 17.3, (42)

South Northamptonshire, 10.6, (10), 27.5, (26)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 16.4, (11)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 12.7, (17)

Rother, 10.4, (10), 3.1, (3)

St Albans, 10.1, (15), 16.8, (25)

Ribble Valley, 9.9, (6), 14.8, (9)

Cheltenham, 9.5, (11), 14.6, (17)

Wychavon, 9.3, (12), 8.5, (11)

Forest of Dean, 9.2, (8), 4.6, (4)

Ryedale, 9.0, (5), 27.1, (15)

Wyre, 8.9, (10), 16.1, (18)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 8.8, (6)

Fylde, 8.7, (7), 14.9, (12)

Allerdale, 8.2, (8), 16.4, (16)

Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 13.5, (14)

Torbay, 6.6, (9), 7.3, (10)

Folkestone and Hythe, 6.2, (7), 4.4, (5)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 8.3, (9)

Hastings, 5.4, (5), 9.7, (9)

Broxbourne, 3.1, (3), 15.4, (15)

Maldon, 0.0, (0), 7.7, (5)