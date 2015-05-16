Temat numeru: Polak w obliczu deportacji
Rok 2004 na Wyspy wyrusza pierwsza fala emigracji z Polski. Anglicy cieszą się, bo oto do ich kraju zaczęli przyjeżdżać ludzie, którzy żadnej pracy się nie boją. Rok 2015 – rok wyborczy.
W debacie publicznej politycy podnoszą kwestie zbyt dużej liczby przyjezdnych. Imigranci stają się problemem. Przyjazd na Wyspy nie gwarantuje już spokojnego życia z zasiłków, wielu tak myślących jest proszonych o opuszczenie do niedawna gościnnego kraju. Poznają na własnej skórze, co oznacza termin „deportacja”.
Jedną z osób, które zostały „poproszone” o opuszczenie Wielkiej Brytanii, jest pan Przemysław.
„Czy jesteście Państwo zainteresowani ciekawym tematem, jak wygląda pobyt w IRC Heathrow oraz traktowanie Polaków, którzy tylko oczekują na wydalenie z Anglii?”- pyta w liście do redakcji nasz rodak. „Większość bez konkretnego powodu się tu znajduje, gdyż nie mieliśmy nic do czynienia z prawem w Anglii, nie złamaliśmy prawa….
Może Wy nam pomożecie jako polska gazeta, by ludzie przeczytali prawdę, a interesują się tym, bo np. wczoraj przed budynkiem demonstrowali, by nas wypuścić. Inne gazety, np. litewska opisała przypadki swoich obywateli, więc może i wy to uczynicie?” – pytał nas pan Przemek.
SZCZERE ROZMOWY
- Nie sądziłem, że ktoś się odezwie – mówi pan Przemysław, gdy dzwonię.
- Proszę pana, jesteśmy od tego, by zawsze stać po stronie rodaków, którzy wpadli w kłopoty, więc proszę opowiedzieć szczegóły Pana sprawy, tylko bez koloryzowania, same fakty. Po pierwsze nie wierzę, że został Pan zatrzymany „za cichy chód po ulicy”, jeśli Pan pracuje, ma Pan gdzie mieszkać, to nie ma podstaw do zatrzymania i decyzji o deportacji. Więc jak to było z tym zatrzymaniem?
- W tamtym roku poznałem Polaków poimprezowaliśmy, bo mieli otwarty squat i wtedy pierwszy raz spisała mnie imigracyjna. Kazali się zgłaszać, nie zrozumiałem i nie zgłaszałem się. Ponownie imigracyjna zatrzymała mnie w czerwcu na ulicy. Pytali czemu się nie zgłaszałem i kazali się stawiać na policję.
Zacząłem się więc stawiać, gdy przyniosłem p-45 i pokazałem, że podjąłem pracę. Pracownik imigracyjny powiedział, że już nie muszę przychodzić, że wszystko jest w porządku. W tym roku zwykła kontrola policyjna na ulicy. Zapytałem przechodnia o papierosa, dlatego skontrolowano mnie, poproszono o podane adresu, podałem, potem po kilku minutach powiedziano mi, że Home Office kazał mnie aresztować i znalazłem się na posterunku policji.
Czekałem do wieczora, by ktoś ze mną porozmawiał, prosiłem o adwokata, odmówiono mi, bo powiedziano, że nie przysługuje mi adwokat. Nie otrzymałem też dokumentów, dlaczego zostałem zatrzymany. Później poinformowano mnie, że zostałem zatrzymany dlatego, że nie pracuję i za żebranie na ulicy. Oficer z Home Office podjął decyzję o wydaleniu mnie z kraju. Tak znalazłem się w Colnbrook.
- Czy prosił Pan o pomoc polskie służby konsularne?
- Kontaktowałem się z konsulatem, to wysłali mi listę płatnych adwokatów, z którymi mogę się kontaktować, a wiadomo że nie skorzystam, bo nie mam pieniędzy. Poza tym wysłano pismo, by dokumenty były mi dostarczane w języku polskim oraz by udostępniono mi telefon. Obydwie prośby zignorowano. Wysłałem potem cztery razy dokumenty faxem do pani Wasilewskiej z konsulatu, ale zero odzewu.
W imieniu konsulatu na zapytanie w sprawie pana Przemysława odpowiedział wicekonsul Sergiusz Wolski:
„31 marca przesłaliśmy panu Przemysławowi listę polskojęzycznych prawników. Zwróciliśmy się ponadto do władz Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre w sprawie umożliwienia p. K. wykonania połączeń telefonicznych do znajomego, gdyż p. K. skończyły się kredyty w telefonie (removal centres umożliwiają bezpłatny kontakt z urzędami i z prawnikami).
13 kwietnia poinformowaliśmy pana Przemysława – po analizie przesłanych nam dokumentów – o stanie jego sprawy (sędziowie Wyższego Trybunału ds. imigracji odrzucili wniosek o wstrzymanie procedury jego wydalenia z terenu Wielkiej Brytanii – w ten sposób droga odwoławcza została wyczerpana). Przygotowujemy obecnie ponowną interwencję w Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre. Dotyczy ona rzeczy osobistych pana Przemysława, a także kwestii tłumaczenia dokumentów na język polski.
SIEDZĘ ZA PRZESZŁOŚĆ
W trakcie naszej telefonicznej rozmowy pan Przemysław poprosił o zainteresowanie się sprawą jego kolegi, bo ta jest jeszcze bardziej ciekawa. Pan Szymon przebywa w Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre. z powodu – jak to określił – grzechów przeszłości. W Polsce popełnił przestępstwo, za które odsiedział długoletnią karę wiezienia. Po wyjściu na wolność przyjechał do Anglii i mimo że w tym kraju nie popełnił żadnego przestępstwa ani wykroczenia, to został zatrzymany i w jego sprawie też zapadła decyzja o wydaleniu z Wielkiej Brytanii.
O sprawie pana Szymona też zapytaliśmy w konsulacie RP w Londynie. Pan Szczepan powiedział, że nie rozumie powodów, dla których przebywa w IRC. W związku z tym konsul poprosiła go o przesłanie do urzędu dokumentów w celu dokonania ich analizy. Jednakże do dnia dzisiejszego pan Szczepan tych dokumentów nie przesłał, w związku z czym nie mieliśmy możliwości ustosunkowania się w jakikolwiek sposób do jego sprawy.
CO MOŻE KONSUL?
Wielu rodaków, którzy z różnych przyczyn wpadają w kłopoty wie, że na pewno trzeba zadzwonić do ambasady lub konsulatu, ale już z wiedzą na temat tego, jakiej pomocy mogą oczekiwać, jest już gorzej, dlatego warto wiedzieć, że:
- w przypadku utraty paszportu lub innych dokumentów podróży konsul może, po uprzednim potwierdzeniu tożsamości, wydać paszport tymczasowy na powrót do kraju.
- w przypadku konfliktu z pracodawcą konsul może ułatwić kontakt ze związkami zawodowymi, inspekcją pracy czy innymi miejscowymi instytucjami zajmującymi się obroną praw pracowniczych w danym kraju.
- w przypadku zatrzymania, aresztowania lub pozbawienia wolności obywatel polski ma prawo wnioskować o kontakt z konsulem. Konsul zadba o to, aby obywatel RP nie był traktowany gorzej niż obywatel państwa, w którym przebywa.
Na wniosek zatrzymanego konsul może:
- powiadomić rodzinę o aresztowaniu
- uzyskać od władz miejscowych i przekazać zainteresowanemu informację o powodach zatrzymania, przewidywanej w ustawodawstwie sankcji karnej za popełnienie zarzucanego czynu, czasie trwania procedury sądowej oraz ewentualnej możliwości zwolnienia, a także dostarczyć aresztowanemu listę adwokatów (wyboru pełnomocnika musi dokonać sam zainteresowany)
- utrzymywać kontakt z zatrzymanym.
Konsul nie może:
- prowadzić spraw w charakterze adwokata oraz angażować prawników (dostarcza wyłącznie listę adwokatów cieszących się zaufaniem urzędu konsularnego).
- płacić za obywatela grzywien, mandatów, długów hotelowych oraz kosztów sądowych.
- świadczyć usług, które wykonują biura turystyczne, linie lotnicze, banki oraz towarzystwa ubezpieczeniowe.
- załatwiać zakwaterowanie lub pośredniczyć w poszukiwaniu i uzyskiwaniu pracy
- podejmować działań niezgodnych z zasadami etyki oraz sprzecznych z prawem kraju urzędowania oraz polskim.
Trzeba też wspomnieć o tym, co zapewne nie jest znane większości naszych rodaków, a w przypadku problemów może okazać się wielką niespodzianką.
Cezary Niewadzisz
Ani konsulat nie pomaga ani ambasada, polskie wladze daja d…y jak tylko moga, a my normalni polacy na tym cierpimy ze nas pomiataja.Ambasadorze! wes sie k…a w garsc
Ani konsulat nie pomaga ani ambasada, polskie wladze daja d…y jak tylko moga, a my normalni policy na tym cierpimy ze nas pomiataja.Ambasadorze! wes sie k…a w garsc
jest mozliwosc ze deportuja mnie za to ze odsiedzialem 4 lata wiezienia w polsce
nagonka była już jakiś czas temu, teraz przechodzą do czynów, jak social service dobierze się do waszych dzieci to sami spier……. w klapkach do Polski, ostatnio odkryli łatwą metodę samodeportacji Polaków, w obliczu wizji utraty dziecka całe rodziny Polaków wracają do Polski. Wystarczy donos, siniak czy zaniepokojenie ze strony nauczycieli w szkole, jak machina ruszy to już nie do zatrzymania, druga sprawa to, że Polskie dzieci rodzą się zdrowe i dorodne, łakome kąski do znaturalizowania w brytyjskich rodzinach, o profitach wynikających z adoptowania malucha nie wspomnę, im młodze dziecko tym większe zagrożenie, najgorzej mają rodacy którzy powyrabiali dziecią btytyjskie obywatelstwa, mama-tata Polak, dziecko brytyjczyk, wtedy nawet Polski rząd gdyby chciał nie pomoże, pracuję w pewnej organizacji i ostatnio nasiliły się ataki na polskie dzieci, w większości przypadków całe rodziny deportują się same w obliczu możliwości odebrania im dziecka.
na szczescie poza home office jest jeszcze potezniejsze panstwo zwane EU , z trybunalem europejskim i sadownictwem. Dodam ze sprawy z uk , ktore dotycza europejczykow sa skrupulatnie badane aby brytyjczykom dopierdolic i utrzec im nosa.
,,,Too many laws, not enough justice,,,,
Można by tak powiedzieć.
Ale nie bądźmy naiwni….
Czy osoba z opisanej sprawy starała się wyjaśnić sprawę na miejscu?
Oxford Legal Assistance (OLA /swojego czasu to OLA-pro bono/za darmo/ wspolpracujac ze znanymi firmami prawniczymi Turpin and Miller LLP oraz the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) I Bail for Immigration Detainees (BID) pomagało w takich sprawach.
Jest wiele podobnych innych ….
Jednak fakt ze głownie skierowanych dla Afrykanów i muzułmanów niestety uprzywilejowanych…
Ale wydaje się ze Cameron w końcu to zmieni.
Jak również wypowiedz naszego rodaka roznie można zinterpretować cytuje jego słowa:
…..poznałem Polaków poimprezowaliśmy, bo mieli otwarty squat i wtedy pierwszy raz spisała mnie imigracyjna. Kazali się zgłaszać, nie zrozumiałem i nie zgłaszałem się….
…..Później poinformowano mnie, że zostałem zatrzymany dlatego, że nie pracuję i za żebranie na ulicy—-
……W tym roku zwykła kontrola policyjna na ulicy. Zapytałem przechodnia o papierosa, dlatego skontrolowano mnie, poproszono o podane adresu, podałem, potem po kilku minutach powiedziano mi, że Home Office kazał mnie aresztować i znalazłem się na posterunku policji…….
=========================================================================
Nawet po usunięciu tych dla muzułmanów I im podobnych zostaje I tak kilkadziesiąt miejsc gdzie można znaleźć w Uk wykwalifikowana bezstronna pomoc za darmo -pro bono …
pisze sie fajnie o kontakcie z adwokatami za darmo i instytucjach ale w rzeczywistosci wyglada to calkiem inaczej masz ale tylko porade darmowa w osrodku i nic poza tym owszem powiedza ci ze powinienes wyjsc ale…to jest teoria w praktyce tutaj w osrodku jest sie zwykla statystyka I musisz miec duze pieniadze na adwokata by wyjsc I wiele miesiecy czekasz na apelacje nigdy nie bylem w wiezieniu wyslalem home office potwierdzenie adresu zaswiadczenie o pracy I co….jestem tu nadal tzn 3 miesiace I nie kwapia sie by wypuscic gdzie natomiast ludzie spoza uni otrzymuja od nich adres I wypuszczaja ich bo np powie ze jest homoseksualista I u niego w zostanie skazany na smierc dostanie azyl tutaj itd ludzie jak nie wiecie jak to wszystko wyglada to nie oceniajcie tych ktorzy sa w osrodku z gory jak nie znacie szczegolow sprawy I nie wiecie jak jest w rzeczywistosci jak juz macie do czynienia z home office ja niestety cos juz wiem na ten temat jak to wyglada w praktyce jest to osobne panstwo ktore rzadzi sie swoim prawem wykopac cie do kraju I uwierzcie uzywaj wszelkich sposobow by to zrobic
nic sie nie zmieni dopoki nie zmienia sie rzady w polsce. Jezeli w kraju i poza nim nasi reprezentanci czyli politycy nie bronia naszych praw i nie dbaja o nasze interesy. Nikt nie bedzie traktowal nas serio , bo bedzie wiedzial ze lamanie naszych praw ujdzie takim gnojkom bezkarnie. A przy okazji powyzywaja sie , popastwia, poznecaja na europejczykach z polski , o ktorych ciagle jest bardzo glosno , i ktorych wini sie za wszystko co zle w uk.Poczawszy od szkolnictwa , nhs , rynek pracy i placy , biznes , porzadek na ulicach , wszelakie choroby czy pokoj na swiecie oraz brak czystego powietrza w londynie lub zjadanie labedzi w parkach czy wyzeranie ryb w glinianych kanalach. Ostatnie 2 upalne lata i srogie zimy to tez jest sprawka polskiej spolecznosci zyjacej w uk. Jak dobrze ze taki ktos jak farage czy cameron stoi na strazy totalnego idiotyzmu i dba aby ogien nienawisci ciagle plonal.
Jeszcze beneficarzy beda wypierdalac.
Nie beda, jak moga mnie cygana ?
Cygana to do utylizacji.
ty szczerbaty ulomku rozumu to masz na tyle zeby pracowac na lini w fabryce cukierkow trolu
Każdy kto studiował prawo, a jeśli nie studiował to się dowie, że kraje UE mogą wydalić każdego obywatela – Polaka, Hiszpana, Greka, etc. Prawo jest jasne. Imigrant nie może być tzw. “ciężarem” w kraju UE w którym nie jest obywatelem . Jeśli ktoś nie ma pracy i nie potrafi udowodnić, że “skutecznie” poszukuje pracę, władze w
Niesiej paniki ci co pracuja placa podatki nielamia prawa im nic ni e grozi niemartw sie prawo niedziala wstecz a raz za kiedy posprzatac trzeba znam ludzi ktorzy tak jak ja przyjechali tu 10 lat temu dalej mieszkaja w 10 na pokoju jeden drugiemu smierdzace skarpety wachaja a jedyna chwila dla ktorej zyja sa dragi wóda zero angielskiego
Majac taka szanse jaka dala im Angli i isc naprzud i rozwijac sie on poszli w przeciwnym kierunku i sie uwstecznili ludzie te czasy sie zmienily ze czlowiek tu przyjechal bez angielskiego i po tygodniu mial prace teras angielski to podstawa choc mosimy tez byc dumni z tych co tu przyjechali maja swoje firmy pracuja na wysokich stanowiskach i naprawde godnie nas reprezetuja nas wszystkich tutaj Polaków .
Polacy zwlaszcza młodzi ludzie w wiekszosci bardzo dobrze mowia po angielsku i znakomicie sie odnajduja w Angli i nie tylko
Inni idą naprzód, z kolei jeszcze inni wstecz (naprzud) – zapraszam na darmowe lekcje języka polskiego do szkółki sobotniej z gówniarzami z podstawówki.
Ludzie zastanowcie sie co piszecie – najpierw wywala ich a potem was – tylko ze wtedy nie bedzie nikogo co moglby juz powiedziec.
I zaczal sie wyscig teraz emigrantom zaczynajam juz emigranci przeszkadzac ci co maja stale roboty trzymaja sie zabami a jak widza nowych to podkladaja klody , co za pojebane czasy caly ten swiat jest zjebany
dobrze robią że wypier..lają takich jak oni.
czego się skarży ta zapita pała , żebrząca o fajki ?
tacy tylko wstyd przynoszą.
Wedlug wywiadu to albo jestes takim kombinatorem ktoremu sie niechce zarobic nawet na fajki tylko woli zebrac na ulicy albo jestes nieporadny zyciowo i nigdy nie powinienes tu przyjerzdzac
jak mozna nie znac jezyka i siedziec w uk. ludzie powinno byc wam wstyd
No to czystka się zaczyna Cameron obiecywał przecież .
Jak nieroby to wydalac takich z kraju.. takich cwaniaczkow jest tu pelno, przyjezdzasz masz 3 miesiace na znalezienie pracy nie uda Ci sie wypad z kraju, trzeba byc nieprzecietnie tepym zeby nie znalezc tu roboty…
Powinniśmy zrobić miejsce imigrantom przekraczającym w pontonach morze śródziemne. Kurczowe trzymanie się gównianej wysepki zamiast ataku na Niemcy Szwajcarię czy Norwegię jest żałosne. W UK debil może być lekarzem czy policjantem pchanie się na stanowisko robotnicze za 7 funa na godzinę nie jest zbyt rosądne. Nierozgarnięte angielskie grubasy pchają się za biurko i szukają frajerów do ciężkiej roboty. Nie dajmy się hołocie.