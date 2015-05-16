Temat numeru: Polak w obliczu deportacji

Rok 2004 na Wyspy wyrusza pierwsza fala emigracji z Polski. Anglicy cieszą się, bo oto do ich kraju zaczęli przyjeżdżać ludzie, którzy żadnej pracy się nie boją. Rok 2015 – rok wyborczy.

W debacie publicznej politycy podnoszą kwestie zbyt dużej liczby przyjezdnych. Imigranci stają się problemem. Przyjazd na Wyspy nie gwarantuje już spokojnego życia z zasiłków, wielu tak myślących jest proszonych o opuszczenie do niedawna gościnnego kraju. Poznają na własnej skórze, co oznacza termin „deportacja”.

Jedną z osób, które zostały „poproszone” o opuszczenie Wielkiej Brytanii, jest pan Przemysław.

„Czy jesteście Państwo zainteresowani ciekawym tematem, jak wygląda pobyt w IRC Heathrow oraz traktowanie Polaków, którzy tylko oczekują na wydalenie z Anglii?”- pyta w liście do redakcji nasz rodak. „Większość bez konkretnego powodu się tu znajduje, gdyż nie mieliśmy nic do czynienia z prawem w Anglii, nie złamaliśmy prawa….

Może Wy nam pomożecie jako polska gazeta, by ludzie przeczytali prawdę, a interesują się tym, bo np. wczoraj przed budynkiem demonstrowali, by nas wypuścić. Inne gazety, np. litewska opisała przypadki swoich obywateli, więc może i wy to uczynicie?” – pytał nas pan Przemek.

SZCZERE ROZMOWY

- Nie sądziłem, że ktoś się odezwie – mówi pan Przemysław, gdy dzwonię.

- Proszę pana, jesteśmy od tego, by zawsze stać po stronie rodaków, którzy wpadli w kłopoty, więc proszę opowiedzieć szczegóły Pana sprawy, tylko bez koloryzowania, same fakty. Po pierwsze nie wierzę, że został Pan zatrzymany „za cichy chód po ulicy”, jeśli Pan pracuje, ma Pan gdzie mieszkać, to nie ma podstaw do zatrzymania i decyzji o deportacji. Więc jak to było z tym zatrzymaniem?

- W tamtym roku poznałem Polaków poimprezowaliśmy, bo mieli otwarty squat i wtedy pierwszy raz spisała mnie imigracyjna. Kazali się zgłaszać, nie zrozumiałem i nie zgłaszałem się. Ponownie imigracyjna zatrzymała mnie w czerwcu na ulicy. Pytali czemu się nie zgłaszałem i kazali się stawiać na policję.

Zacząłem się więc stawiać, gdy przyniosłem p-45 i pokazałem, że podjąłem pracę. Pracownik imigracyjny powiedział, że już nie muszę przychodzić, że wszystko jest w porządku. W tym roku zwykła kontrola policyjna na ulicy. Zapytałem przechodnia o papierosa, dlatego skontrolowano mnie, poproszono o podane adresu, podałem, potem po kilku minutach powiedziano mi, że Home Office kazał mnie aresztować i znalazłem się na posterunku policji.

Czekałem do wieczora, by ktoś ze mną porozmawiał, prosiłem o adwokata, odmówiono mi, bo powiedziano, że nie przysługuje mi adwokat. Nie otrzymałem też dokumentów, dlaczego zostałem zatrzymany. Później poinformowano mnie, że zostałem zatrzymany dlatego, że nie pracuję i za żebranie na ulicy. Oficer z Home Office podjął decyzję o wydaleniu mnie z kraju. Tak znalazłem się w Colnbrook.

- Czy prosił Pan o pomoc polskie służby konsularne?

- Kontaktowałem się z konsulatem, to wysłali mi listę płatnych adwokatów, z którymi mogę się kontaktować, a wiadomo że nie skorzystam, bo nie mam pieniędzy. Poza tym wysłano pismo, by dokumenty były mi dostarczane w języku polskim oraz by udostępniono mi telefon. Obydwie prośby zignorowano. Wysłałem potem cztery razy dokumenty faxem do pani Wasilewskiej z konsulatu, ale zero odzewu.

W imieniu konsulatu na zapytanie w sprawie pana Przemysława odpowiedział wicekonsul Sergiusz Wolski:

„31 marca przesłaliśmy panu Przemysławowi listę polskojęzycznych prawników. Zwróciliśmy się ponadto do władz Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre w sprawie umożliwienia p. K. wykonania połączeń telefonicznych do znajomego, gdyż p. K. skończyły się kredyty w telefonie (removal centres umożliwiają bezpłatny kontakt z urzędami i z prawnikami).

13 kwietnia poinformowaliśmy pana Przemysława – po analizie przesłanych nam dokumentów – o stanie jego sprawy (sędziowie Wyższego Trybunału ds. imigracji odrzucili wniosek o wstrzymanie procedury jego wydalenia z terenu Wielkiej Brytanii – w ten sposób droga odwoławcza została wyczerpana). Przygotowujemy obecnie ponowną interwencję w Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre. Dotyczy ona rzeczy osobistych pana Przemysława, a także kwestii tłumaczenia dokumentów na język polski.

SIEDZĘ ZA PRZESZŁOŚĆ

W trakcie naszej telefonicznej rozmowy pan Przemysław poprosił o zainteresowanie się sprawą jego kolegi, bo ta jest jeszcze bardziej ciekawa. Pan Szymon przebywa w Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre. z powodu – jak to określił – grzechów przeszłości. W Polsce popełnił przestępstwo, za które odsiedział długoletnią karę wiezienia. Po wyjściu na wolność przyjechał do Anglii i mimo że w tym kraju nie popełnił żadnego przestępstwa ani wykroczenia, to został zatrzymany i w jego sprawie też zapadła decyzja o wydaleniu z Wielkiej Brytanii.

O sprawie pana Szymona też zapytaliśmy w konsulacie RP w Londynie. Pan Szczepan powiedział, że nie rozumie powodów, dla których przebywa w IRC. W związku z tym konsul poprosiła go o przesłanie do urzędu dokumentów w celu dokonania ich analizy. Jednakże do dnia dzisiejszego pan Szczepan tych dokumentów nie przesłał, w związku z czym nie mieliśmy możliwości ustosunkowania się w jakikolwiek sposób do jego sprawy.

CO MOŻE KONSUL?

Wielu rodaków, którzy z różnych przyczyn wpadają w kłopoty wie, że na pewno trzeba zadzwonić do ambasady lub konsulatu, ale już z wiedzą na temat tego, jakiej pomocy mogą oczekiwać, jest już gorzej, dlatego warto wiedzieć, że:

- w przypadku utraty paszportu lub innych dokumentów podróży konsul może, po uprzednim potwierdzeniu tożsamości, wydać paszport tymczasowy na powrót do kraju.

- w przypadku konfliktu z pracodawcą konsul może ułatwić kontakt ze związkami zawodowymi, inspekcją pracy czy innymi miejscowymi instytucjami zajmującymi się obroną praw pracowniczych w danym kraju.

- w przypadku zatrzymania, aresztowania lub pozbawienia wolności obywatel polski ma prawo wnioskować o kontakt z konsulem. Konsul zadba o to, aby obywatel RP nie był traktowany gorzej niż obywatel państwa, w którym przebywa.

Na wniosek zatrzymanego konsul może:

- powiadomić rodzinę o aresztowaniu

- uzyskać od władz miejscowych i przekazać zainteresowanemu informację o powodach zatrzymania, przewidywanej w ustawodawstwie sankcji karnej za popełnienie zarzucanego czynu, czasie trwania procedury sądowej oraz ewentualnej możliwości zwolnienia, a także dostarczyć aresztowanemu listę adwokatów (wyboru pełnomocnika musi dokonać sam zainteresowany)

- utrzymywać kontakt z zatrzymanym.

Konsul nie może:

- prowadzić spraw w charakterze adwokata oraz angażować prawników (dostarcza wyłącznie listę adwokatów cieszących się zaufaniem urzędu konsularnego).

- płacić za obywatela grzywien, mandatów, długów hotelowych oraz kosztów sądowych.

- świadczyć usług, które wykonują biura turystyczne, linie lotnicze, banki oraz towarzystwa ubezpieczeniowe.

- załatwiać zakwaterowanie lub pośredniczyć w poszukiwaniu i uzyskiwaniu pracy

- podejmować działań niezgodnych z zasadami etyki oraz sprzecznych z prawem kraju urzędowania oraz polskim.

Trzeba też wspomnieć o tym, co zapewne nie jest znane większości naszych rodaków, a w przypadku problemów może okazać się wielką niespodzianką.

Cezary Niewadzisz