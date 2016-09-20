Rząd będzie bronił polskich kierowców przed atakami imigrantów w Calais. Uda się? NEWS

Rząd Beaty Szydło podejmie kroki, żeby ochronić polskich kierowców przed atakami imigrantów w Calais. Sytuacja w okolicy kanału La Manche jest dramatyczna, ponieważ zdesperowani imigranci chwytają się już wszelkich sposobów na to, żeby dostać się na Wyspy – również takich zagrażających życiu i zdrowiu kierowców.

Polscy kierowcy, podobnie jak kierowcy innych narodowości jadących do Wielkiej Brytanii, narażeni są na nieustanne ataki imigrantów. Na drogach w Calais i w okolicy trwa prawdziwy koszmar – imigranci napadają na samochody, dewastują je i kradną ładunek. Grupy mężczyzn często też próbują się dostać do ciężarówek niepostrzeżenie, a kierowcom, którzy bezwiednie wwiozą ich na Wyspy, czekają surowe kary.

Jak twierdzą polscy kierowcy i przewoźnicy, władze francuskie robią niewiele, żeby realnie im pomóc. Po rozmowie premier Beaty Szydło z prezydentem Francoisem Hollandem ogłoszona została specjalna deklaracja, ale były to tylko puste słowa, za którymi nie poszły żadne czyny. Słowa kierowców potwierdzają bolesne fakty, ponieważ francuscy policjanci właściwie nie interweniują na drogach w Calais. Ich pomoc sprowadza się co najwyżej do rozpylania w kierunku imigrantów gazu łzawiącego.

Teraz interwencję obiecał kierowcom minister infrastruktury i budownictwa Andrzej Adamczyk. Wiceminister Jerzy Szmit zapowiedział, że polskie władze skontaktują się w tej sprawie ze swoimi odpowiednikami we Francji, a jeśli to nie przyniesie skutku, to minister pojedzie do Calais zobaczyć, jak sytuacja wygląda na miejscu. Szmit oznajmił także, że to co się dzieje w Calais to problem całej Europy i że trzeba go rozwiązać na poziomie europejskim. – Jest to sprawa całej Europy i Komisji Europejskiej, która jest zobowiązana do tego, aby w tej sprawie działać skutecznie – powiedział.

